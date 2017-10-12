 
Industry News





UPSL National Player Of The Week: Azteca FC's Justin Walmsley

Azteca FC Defender Justin Walmsley Scored Opening Goal in 1-1 Draw
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Azteca Futbol Club defender Justin Walmsley has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. A native of Oakland (Calif.), Walmsley scored in a 1-1 draw against Western Nevada FC in a Northwest Conference game on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

Walmsley started and played 90 minutes for Azteca Futbol Club (2-0-1 overall), which stays in top of UPSL 2017 Pro Premier Division Northwest Conference table with the point.

Walmsley, the Azteca FC captain, graduated from Benicia (Calif.) High School before playing at Butte Community College and Chico State University.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

FALL 2017 WINNERS

WEEK 0 – Christian Ochoa (Indios Denver FC)
WEEK 1 – Kevin Schulte (FC Boulder)
WEEK 2 – Inza Cisse (GAM United FC)
WEEK 3 – Ryan Hayward (Colorado Rush SC)
WEEK 4 – Jonny Romero (Orange County FC 2)
WEEK 5 – Paolo Cardozo (OC Invicta FC)
WEEK 6 – Christian Esnal (Santa Clarita Storm)
WEEK 7 – Aldo Flores (Las Vegas SC)
WEEK 8 – Justin Walmsley (Azteca FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the wcj U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
End
