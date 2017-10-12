News By Tag
Digital Women's Network And Australian College Of Marketing Partnership Announcement
Digital Women's Network and the Australian College of Marketing have joined forces to offer new digital marketing short courses, with industry experts and the educational strengths and expertise of one of the most esteemed Digital Marketing Colleg
Course content will focus around various topics related to the digital marketing landscape. All courses will run for one day and provide practical takeaways ready for immediate implementation, such as a capabilities related to digital planning and strategy and use of analytical tools. The courses also provide materials for students to use ongoing, enabling them to continue to apply and expand their knowledge throughout their careers.
The price per participant will be $495 per day, inclusive of breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. Each participant will be supported and encouraged to participate by bringing practical business examples to discuss and learn from. Spaces will be limited to 20 to ensure tailored approaches to each participant's needs. All courses will aim to help participants accelerate their career, while developing the most in-demand digital skills of today's and tomorrow's employers.
Emma Blackburn, Principal at the Australian College of Marketing (http://www.australiancollegeofmarketing.com.au), commented, "We're thrilled to be partnering with the Digital Women's Network to help Women differentiate themselves in the ever evolving marketing industry, and take control of their own careers. The digital marketing skillsets on offer are highly transferrable and will open doors to new career opportunities and experiences for participants both in Australia and globally."
Angela Mellak, Founder Digital Women's wcj Network, commented "We are ecstatic about the partnership and the ability to provide both practical skills but combine with some of our incredible speakers and experts in field within the Network".
Starting from February 17, 2018, the courses will take place on Saturdays, every two months in Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite orwww.digitalwomensnetwork.com.
About Digital Womens Network
Founded in 2016 the group was created for Women by Women working in and around the digital space. Though men are welcome too! Today we all find ourselves in the ever transforming Digital Era with over 3.6 billion internet users (49.5% of world population in 2016). Since 30 Women joined us in a boardroom in 2016, Digital Women's Network has grown the network to over 25,000 members. Each month focused on connecting members online and offline around the world through events, podcasts, webinars, Linkedin and Facebook Live. Digital Women's Network has been delivering intensive presentation and pitching courses with key influencers and successful leaders such as TEDxMelbourne founder Jon Yeo and blogger and TEDx talker Sandy McDonald.
To be part of the growing international membership or to join in the conversation book in for an event or simply sign up to newsletters via websitewww.digitalwomensnetwork.com. HQ is located at Work Club Melbourne 2/287 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000 opening in Sydney in early 2018.
About Australian College of Marketing
Since 2009, Australian College of Marketing (ACM) has been offering internationally recognised professional marketing qualifications, from introductory courses through to masters level. Australian College of Marketing delivers practical, gold-standard marketing qualifications awarded by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Digital Marketing Association, and the University of California. Furthermore, Australian College of Marketing is the only accredited study center for the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in Australia. Having educated thousands of business professionals to date, the ACM is always challenging the norm and leading the way in order to accommodate all learning styles and busy schedules
