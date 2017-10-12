News By Tag
Sierra-Olympic Selected by Leonardo DRS as U.S. Master Distributor of Uncooled Thermal Camera Cores
Sierra-Olympic Technologies will assume sales and distribution responsibilities for all U.S.-based OEMs who integrate Leonardo DRS' popular Tamarisk® family of uncooled infrared (IR) camera cores. The agreement will allow Sierra-Olympic to focus on supporting commercial customers by introducing new product offerings and providing highly responsive customer service and allow Leonardo DRS to focus its commitment to research and development of uncooled thermal technologies and innovative infrared sensors.
Chris Johnston, president of Sierra-Olympic Technologies, notes, "We're excited to embark on this extended role with Leonardo DRS and feel that our industry sales expertise and effective commercial business model is an ideal match for their class-leading infrared product line."
"This agreement ensures that our U.S. commercial customer base continues to receive superior service from a trusted industry partner and allows Leonardo DRS to focus on product innovation and international market expansion," said Shawn Black, Vice President and General Manager, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems Division of Leonardo DRS. "We see tremendous opportunity in growing our existing strategic international arrangements with OEMs spanning the security and surveillance, personal vision, and consumer automotive markets," Black said.
As Sierra-Olympic focuses on domestic commercial sales of the Tamarisk product line, DRS Leonardo will continue to sell its uncooled thermal sensors and camera cores directly to defense prime contractors and the U.S. military and allied forces. DRS Leonardo will also continue to engage with research labs and continue to service international business opportunities for both military and commercial applications.
For more information about integrating the Tamarisk line of thermal, uncooled camera cores for domestic, commercial use, please go to: www.sierraolympic.com/
Sierra-Olympic Technologies, Inc. (Hood River, Oregon), experts in thermal imaging technology, provides cameras, components, and systems solutions for infrared camera users and integrators. Sierra-Olympic partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer complete solutions for SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR imaging wcj applications.
The company offers numerous products for online purchase and immediate shipment. Products include LWIR OEM imaging cores, cooled cameras for science and industry, cooled cameras for OEM customers, SWIR cameras, and thermography systems for temperature-
Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. The company specializes in naval and maritime systems, ground combat mission command and network computing, global satellite communications and network infrastructure, avionics systems, and intelligence and security solutions. Additionally, the company builds power systems and electro-optical/
Sierra-Olympic Technologies, Inc. (SOTI)
3100 Cascade Avenue
Hood River, OR 97031
Contact: Chris Johnston, President
Phone: 541-716-
Fax: 541-387-
E-mail: chris@
Website: www.sierraolympic.com
Submitted by Media Contact: Marlene Moore
Smith Miller Moore
Phone: 818-708-
Contact
Marlene Moore, VP Smith Miller Moore (Agency)
***@smithmillermoore.com
