Thousands Attend Altair Irvine's Grand Opening
"We could not be more thrilled with the turnout of the event," said Jeremy Parness, Division President for Lennar California Coastal. "It was a long-awaited day and we've been very pleased with the feedback we received on our model homes."
Altair Irvine is a masterplanned community that offers ten neighborhoods of new luxury homes for sale from leading homebuilders Lennar and Toll Brothers. It features a guard-gated entrance, upscale community amenities and a prime Irvine location directly across the street from the brand-new Portola High School.
Six of the ten neighborhoods are from Lennar, who offers a wide variety of floorplans and home sizes that range approximately 2,542 to 6,625 square feet. Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design is available at select neighborhoods and homeshoppers can tour 15 model homes from the five neighborhoods that are now selling. Lumiere, the sixth Lennar neighborhood, will open for presales on Saturday, October 28.
"The amount of people who came out to see the model homes during the Grand Opening surpassed what we could have hoped for," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "We knew there was a lot of interest and built-up anticipation for this community. The high attendance proved it."
Four neighborhoods are from Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder®. Homeshoppers can now tour 12 model homes from three of their neighborhoods and will be able to tour the models for the fourth community, Solano, when they open to the public on Saturday, October 28th. With some of the largest homesites in the community, Toll Brothers offers a variety of home designs available with both modern and traditional exteriors, each of which wcj offers hundreds of interior options so that buyers can personalize and customize their dream home. Sizes range approximately 4,300 to 5,400 square feet.
Altair Irvine will offer residents access to exclusive amenities. In addition to guard-gated privacy, it will feature lush community parks, recreational facilities, sparkling pools and spas, nearby trails, distinctive architecture and more. Residents will also gain access to the highly-ranked and award-winning Irvine Unified School District.
Sales centers and model homes are now open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit www.altairirvine.com for more information and schedule your tour today!
Founded in 1954, Lennar began building their well-known reputation for high standards, quality construction and uncompromising value. With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, integrity and excellent customer care. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list. From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
