October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


AdHawk Announces Automate Ads Acquisition

Technology gives users the ability to quickly and easily create campaigns and setup conversion tracking for Google AdWords and Facebook Ads from one integrated dashboard
 
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- AdHawk (https://www.tryadhawk.com), a company that helps businesses optimize their digital advertising campaigns, today announced the acquisition of Automate Ads, a Y Combinator graduate and top competitor in the ad tech space. The Automate Ads technology will be added to the AdHawk platform, allowing users to quickly and easily create campaigns and setup conversion tracking for Google AdWords and Facebook Ads from one integrated dashboard. This acquisition is part of a larger strategy to expand the platform and bring the company one step closer to being a central hub for digital advertising needs. Automate Ads technology will be fully integrated into the AdHawk platform by Q1 2018.

"Since launching AdHawk in 2015, we've helped hundreds of advertisers simplify the reporting and campaign optimization work that is necessary to run a successful digital advertising campaign," said wcj Dan Pratt, COO of AdHawk. "Our clients told us repeatedly that streamlined campaign creation would save them a tremendous amount of time by helping them advertise more efficiently. Automate Ads provides the missing features our team needs to deliver these features to our clients a soon as possible.

"This was a natural next step in the lifecycle of AdHawk. As the digital advertising landscape becomes increasingly fragmented, businesses need a way to create and deliver ad campaigns from a single platform without having to turn to multiple technology providers. In response, we will continue to expand the AdHawk platform and offer a one stop shop for executing and optimizing flawless digital advertising campaigns. This is the first step in our effort to consolidate the everyday tasks for a digital marketer," continued Todd Saunders, CEO of AdHawk.

There will be no Automate Ads team members joining AdHawk as part of the acquisition. AdHawk is acquiring the underlying technology of Automate Ads and will be consulting with Automate Ads CTO Charles Szymanski to integrate the technology into the AdHawk platform.

About AdHawk
AdHawk helps businesses optimize their digital advertising on platforms like Google AdWords and Facebook Ads. The technology harnesses data science and machine learning to find opportunities to improve an advertiser's account performance, and sends them optimization tips that they can accept or reject in one click. AdHawk is a Techstars Boulder 2015 graduate and is currently headquartered in New York City. Investors include Zelkova Ventures, Techstars Ventures, Ex-Googler Margaret Lawrence, and others. For more information visit www.tryadhawk.com.

Contact
Jamison Vernallis
***@larkinvolpatt.com
End
Source:AdHawk
Email:***@larkinvolpatt.com Email Verified
Tags:Adtech, #automateads, #tryadhawk
Industry:Advertising
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Mergers
