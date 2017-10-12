News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Lion Donates 10% of Profits to Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids
Digital Lion, a company specializing in web development, graphic design and digital marketing, has chosen Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids for this year's 10% donation
"A lot of kids can't afford a lunch at school, but this organization helps by giving them a nutritious meal each day," explains Ryan Levin, president of Digital Lion. "There are many great and well-known kids' charities, like Make a Wish and Ronald McDonald House, but Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids stood out above the others. It helps many kids and the cost is only a dollar to feed a hungry child a healthy and balanced lunch. Good nutrition not only makes a difference in kids' physical wellbeing, but in their emotional wellbeing."
Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids is a charity program that feeds 3,200 kids each day. Working with around 625 volunteers per week, they prepare healthy brown-bagged lunches daily and deliver them to children around Calgary. The lunches are made in their main kitchen, as well as by other community groups in different locations, all coming together to help feed hungry kids. The cost per lunch averages only one dollar, ensuring that the financial contributions going to the charity are put to good use in bolstering the people who will become future leaders.
Children benefit from having a healthy balanced lunch each day, getting their nutritional needs met, and having energy to fully concentrate and participate throughout the school day. The Brown Bagging for Calgary Kids program focuses on providing a healthy meal that consists of a sandwich made with fresh bread and a variety of toppings, such as cheese, turkey, tuna, egg salad, or peanut-free "peanut butter" and jam. Lunches also include fruits and vegetables, and a snack, such as yogurt or homemade cookies. Each lunch delivered has been designed wcj to meet or exceed the Canadian health recommendations.
"I can just imagine these poor kids sitting there with no lunch while all their friends are eating fancy and expensive treats," added Levin. "This program deserves to be recognized and supported, and we are happy to make it our charity of choice this year."
Digital Lion is an eco-friendly company whose mission is to "Design a Better World®," which they do by helping others succeed through their exceptional web development, graphic design and digital marketing services, as well as by being committed to donating 10% of their profits each year to worthy charitable causes.
For more information about Digital Lion, visit their site at: www.thedigitallion.com
About Digital Lion
Since 2007, Digital Lion has been providing exceptional website development, graphic design, and digital marketing services to companies across Canada and around the world. Focusing on "Purposeful Design®," their mission is to help clients generate graphic design and branding that will represent their company in the best possible way, placing the focus on effectiveness. With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa, they offer a wide range of marketing and graphic services, including web design and development, logo design and branding, print marketing design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click search marketing, SEO copywriting, mobile web design, and more.
For more information about Digital Lion visit their site at: www.thedigitallion.com
Contact
Digital Lion Inc.
***@thedigitallion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse