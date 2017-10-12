News By Tag
Small Hands Big Art Hosts Oct. 28 Fall Arts & Crafts Festival
Family Friendly Pumpkin Decorating and Fun Fall Arts and Crafts
Families will enjoy free fall-inspired craft stations for children ages 4+, and $2 pumpkin painting & bedazzling (while they last!).
The Small Hands Big Art studio offers art enrichment programs for children and young adults ages 1.5 to 14 years. The curriculum includes mixed media projects such as painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, pottery, printmaking and more!
"Our annual Fall Festival is the highlight of our year! It's always a super fun way to celebrate the season and give families a chance to visit our studio while the kids explore their creativity wcj making uniquely curated fall crafts," said Jennifer Bryant, owner of Small Hands Big Art.
This event is free and open to the public. Small Hands Big Art has been recognized by Charlotte Magazine "Best of the Best" Best Kids Class for 2013 and and "Best Place for Kids to Make Masterpieces"
