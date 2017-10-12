 
Industry News





The Call of the West REDO released for the Windows Store and MORE!

 
WINCHESTER, Ind. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Thornbury Software LLC is proud to announce the release of 'The Call of the West' which has been extensively redone! It's now available on the Windows Store and will be soon for the Nintendo Wii U. Check out our games page for more information as to where to get it!

We also have available to purchase:

-Archery (avaiable for Wii U and Windows Store

-Shooting Range (available for Wii U and Windows Store)

-A Day at the Carnival (available for Wii U and Windows Store)

We do offer custom programming jobs for less than most other companies would charge. We do offer limited support for malware and virus removals although we can recommend products for your situation which would help you the most!

-Custom Programming

Our Services:

-Custom Programming

-Website Design

-Consulting Services

-Tutorial Services

-Business Plan Authorship

-Research Services

-Video Game Design

We've been in business since 1992. We're a family-oriented media company offering custom made video games, computer software, music, a television series (The Garden show),  a radio network (The Collective Radio Network) and more. All these links can be accessed on our website.

Check us out at: http://thornburysoftware.com

Robert Thornbury
***@thornburysoftware.com
