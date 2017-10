'60s-era Hasbro G.I. Joe action figures, rare comic books, comic art, toys will be auctioned Oct. 28

An astounding collection of Hasbro G.I. Joe action figure dolls from the collection of a former Hasbro employee in Rhode Island, plus a copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Fantasy #15 (Aug. 1962, the first appearance of Spider-Man, signed by Stan Lee).

Hasbro G.I. Joe Action Soldier West Point Cadet equipment set from 1968.

Contact

Travis Landry

***@bruneauandco.com Travis Landry

End

-- An astounding collection of Hasbroaction figure dolls from the collection of a former Hasbro employee in Rhode Island, plus a copy of Marvel Comics(August 1962, the first appearance of, signed by Stan Lee), plus other rare and highly collectible comics, will headline a Fall Toy, Comic & Comic Art Auction slated for Saturday, Oct. 28, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, starting at 12 o'clock noon Eastern time.Over 300 lots of pop culture items, curated from collections across the country, will cross the auction block that day. The sale will be held in Bruneau & Co.'s gallery, at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. Internet bidding will be facilitated by Bidlive.Bruneauandco.com, Invaluable.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee (left) bids will also be accepted.A strong candidate for top lot of the auction promises to be the copy of Marvel Comics(Aug.1962), signed by legendary comic illustrator Stan Lee and witnessed on Nov. 12, 2016. (est. $8,000-$12,000). The book, graded CBCS 2.5, featured the first appearance and the origin of, along withandOther expected top performers include a fine example of a Hasbroequipment set from 1968, the second release with a solid photo box, factory sealed (est. $800-$1,200);and a circa-1967 Hasbrouniform, factory sealed in its original Hasbro bag, marked "Made in Hong Kong", offered only thru Sears (est. $400-$600).Otheritems expected to do well include an individually carded 1964dress uniform, a factory-sealeduniform; and a circa 1967 Hasbroequipment set, in excellent condition and factory-sealed, withhelmet form sticker, as well as anmess kit (est. $600-$900)."Whether you collect comics,or, there is a rarity offered in every category that's sure to drive collectors crazy in this auction," said Travis Landry, Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer. Kevin Bruneau, the company president, added, "It'll be a great sale, filled with memories that bring a guy like myself right back to his childhood. Surely fun will be had by all."The auction will open with over 50 lots of vintage toys, including Hasbro, Matteland KennerFeatured lots will include a French 1978 Meccanofigure, AFA 85 (est. $1,000-$2,000), an Argentinian 1983 Top Toys(AFA 80) and a 1984 factory-sealedLeech action figure made in Mexico and the U.S. (est. $200-$300), the red crossbow variant, graded C8-C8.5.Within the vintage wcj toy section will be a collection of unused and AFA-gradedcollectibles, highlighted by a 1992 Bandaiandgift set, made in Japan and in unused dead stock condition, entirely factory sealed (est. ($800-$1,200);and the collection of '60s-era Hasbrofrom the Rhode Island former Hasbro employee.The second portion of the catalog will feature more than 240 lots of Silver, Bronze, Copper and Modern age D.C. and Marvel comics, to include titles fromand other rare titles.Individual comics will feature a copy of Marvel Comics(Sept. 1963), with the first appearance ofand the, and the's origin, signed by Stan Lee with a witness, graded CBCS 5.0 (est. $2,000-$3,000);and a copy of Marvel Comics(Sept. 1963), with the first appearance of the, graded CBCS 5.0 (est. $2,000-$3,000)Previews will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 9-5; Friday, Oct. 27, from noon to 9 pm; and Saturday, Oct. 28, the date of auction, from 8 am until the start of sale at 12 noon Eastern sharp.Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has a slate of auctions planned for November. It will hold a live-only toy, comic and collectible auction in the Cranston gallery on Monday, Nov. 13at 6 pm Eastern; a live-only on-site auction on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 am (address to be released one month before the auction); and a live-only DiscoverIt sale followed by a huge fall auction on Nov. 25To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the October 28 toy and comic auction, visit www.bruneauandco.com . To contact Bruneau & Co. via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com