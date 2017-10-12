News By Tag
AHB Tooling & Machinery Acquires Westbrook Engineering New Machinery Sales Division
Acquisition Forms Michigan's Most-Complete Metalworking Distributor
"While AHB has been recognized as a Michigan metalworking leader for nearly two decades, this acquisition helps solidify that position," said Kevin Hess, president of AHB. "Our customers have always trusted AHB for exceptional service paired with top-notch metalworking expertise. We provide our customers with unparalleled technical knowledge, including the ability to apply tooling at the spindle and providing metal fabricating solutions.
"That remains our true north. Now, we simply get to apply that value proposition to a deeper set of products. What's more, our customers will enjoy the benefit of saving time and money by dealing with fewer suppliers. Customers have been asking us to carry more equipment like this for years. We listened, and we took action. When you add all that to our vending and integrated supply offerings, you have a pretty compelling value proposition."
The new AHB will provide a broader range of metalworking machinery, including but not limited to, band and cold saws, CNC press brakes and shears, iron workers, lasers, plasmas, tube bending, waterjets, CNC punches, rolls, automated structural equipment and machine consumables (saw blades, tooling, etc.) from suppliers including Costa, Crippa, CY Laser, Ermak, Euromac, Ficep, Flow Waterjet, Geka, Hougen, HYDMECH, Koike, Krras, Lenox, Scotchman, Standard and WDM.
Randy Szarek, (previously, a co-owner of Westbrook) comes to AHB as Director – New Machine Sales with more than 40 years' experience providing metalworking machinery solutions. Joel Hays, Director – Service, will now focus on expanding AHB's service offerings including machinery repairs & refurbish, Preventive Maintenance Programs and other machinery related services. Don Will, Director – Fluids, Filtration & Waterjet, will continue to provide waterjet machinery, parts and consumables solutions.
"My team and I are excited to be a part of a great organization like AHB. We've sold our equipment to AHB customers for years and we know how much they respect and value AHB. We know our customers will get the service and support they deserve—plus now they have access to literally hundreds of additional metalworking products through the full AHB wcj portfolio. It's never been easier for them to get the product access and expertise they need to operate their businesses more efficiently,' said Szarek.
AHB offers a wide range of industrial goods including; abrasives, custom welded band saw blades, cutting tools (both round tools and indexable inserts), fluids and air/water/oil filtration products. These products can be secured and maintained through various vending and integrated supply solutions. The combined AHB-Westbrook sales force will utilize both sets of customers to not only generate new machinery leads, but will also generate many new consumable opportunities for our current suppliers.
The new AHB will employ 41 individuals selling and supporting approximately $40 million in revenue. AHB's history dates to 1999 when current owner, Kevin Hess purchased American Hack & Band. Our goal has always been to reduce our customer's machining costs by recommending top quality products at competitive prices that positively affect the bottom line. We have become ISO certified to ensure our employees are well trained and efficient in providing cost savings solutions.
To learn more, visit http://www.AHBinc.com or call 800-991-4225.
Contact
Kevin R. Hess
President
***@habinc.com
