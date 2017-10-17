News By Tag
The Rev. Jay Lawlor Launches U2 Spirituality Project
The rock band U2 has spent much of the last three decades as, arguably, the biggest rock band on the planet. While achieving both commercial success and critical acclaim, it is the spiritual message of their music which inspires many of their fans.
The U2 Spirituality Project will present a curated collection of essays and reflections wcj on the spirituality found in U2's music. The U2 Spirituality Project blog will feature articles chosen from online submissions. In 2018, the project will release a book of essays focusing on the spirituality found in U2's songs. U2 fans from all walks of life are invited to submit reflections for the blog as well as essays to be considered for inclusion in the book.
According to the Rev. Jay Lawlor, "God speaks to millions the world over through U2. The U2 Spirituality Project is an opportunity for U2 fans to share reflections on the spiritual aspects of U2's music. Yes, God can speak through rock stars, and their fans."
For a reflection from the Rev. Jay Lawlor and information about the project visit https://www.therevjaylawlor.com/
Contact
The Rev. Jay Lawlor
***@therevjaylawlor.com
