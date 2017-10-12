News By Tag
Church's Chicken® Honors Community Heroes with FREE meals
Restaurant Thanks Local Heroes with FREE Two-piece and Biscuit at El Paso, TX Locations
"This community is full of heroes Working Together to provide a better neighborhood for all, and our restaurants just wanted to honor them for all they do." said Jeanie Hornia (https://www.linkedin.com/
Every day, while supplies last, all law enforcement, military and rescue workers are welcome to stop by wcj participating restaurants in El Paso for a FREE freshly prepared, two-piece leg & thigh and a scratch-made honey-butter biscuit.
The offer is available for orders placed through drive-thru, dine-in and take-out. Guests must be sure to mention the special offer at the time of purchase in order to receive the discount.
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,650 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
