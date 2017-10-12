Chelsea Building Products Welcomes Dan Kozak to the Sales and Marketing Team

Dan Kozak

-- Chelsea Building Products is pleased to announce the addition of Dan Kozak as Technical Service Representative for its Everlast® Advanced Composite Siding and specialty products.As a Technical Service Representative, Dan will assist in the development of new products and installation methods. He will also work with customers to facilitate Everlast® installation training for contractors, and to resolve installation issues."We are very excited to add Dan to our sales and marketing team," says Gary Hartman, VP-Sales/Marketing. "He brings an industry experience and expertise that will be a great asset in further developing our Everlast® siding product."Kozak is a 2013 graduate of Slippery Rock University. For the past 6 years, he has worked in the construction wcj industry focusing on exterior and interior remodels.For more information about Everlast® siding, visit: http://everlastsiding.com/Since 1975, Chelsea Building Products, Inc. has been designing and extruding PVC and composite profiles for the building materials market. From its headquarters in Oakmont, PA, Chelsea Building Products is an integrated manufacturer providing product design, material development, extrusion tooling technology and finished product to manufacturers and distributors throughout North America.