Pasadena Community Orchestra Opening Concert

Hear Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Haydn's Symphony No. 100, Brahms', Tragic Overture, and Dukas' Sorcerer's Apprentice. Friday, November 10, 8:00 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena
 
 
PCO Concert Friday, November 10, 2017
PCO Concert Friday, November 10, 2017
 
PASADENA, Calif. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- PCO's 2017-2018 season features a variety of free concert events for patrons in every age group. The new season opens on Friday, November 10, as Music Director, Bethany Pflueger leads the orchestra in a performance of Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Haydn's Symphony No. 100, Brahms' Tragic Overture, and Dukas' Sorcerer's Apprentice. Written in 1942 for an American presidential speech about the dawning of the "Century of the Common Man,"Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man makes a powerful impression with its patriotic use of brass and percussion. A call for peace after the allied victory in WWII, the piece invokes the American Revolution. Keeping in line with the military theme, Haydn's Symphony No. 100, written in 1794, also features heavy use of C-trumpets and percussion effects in the second movement. Brahms' Tragic Overture, written in 1880, features a more ominous march with a magnificent energy throughout. French composer, Paul Dukas wrote The Sorcerer's Apprentice in 1897 after a ballad by Goethe. It is most wcj notable for its use in Walt Disney's 1940 animated film, Fantasia.

The musicians of the Pasadena Community Orchestra graciously donate their services for every concert. The only Los Angeles orchestra to provide fine music to the public for free, PCO is supported through generous benefactor sponsorship, board members and volunteers. Audience members may meet the Music Director and other musicians at a reception following the concert. Admission is free, and no reservations are necessary.

WHERE: In the sanctuary of First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena (just west of Michillinda Avenue). Ample free parking, wheelchair accessible.

WHEN: Friday, November 10, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Follow us at:

https://www.facebook.com/pasadenacommunityorchestra

https://www.youtube.com/user/PasadenaPCO

Concerts are made possible in part by the Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission and the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division, Pasadena Rotary, LA County Arts Commission, Pasadena Community Foundation and Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts.

Publicity at PCO
graz@pcomusic.org
Source:Pasadena Community Orchestra Foundation
Email:***@pcomusic.org Email Verified
Tags:Copland, Haydn, Free Classical Concert
Industry:Music
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
Subject:Events
