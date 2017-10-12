News By Tag
Pasadena Community Orchestra Opening Concert
Hear Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Haydn's Symphony No. 100, Brahms', Tragic Overture, and Dukas' Sorcerer's Apprentice. Friday, November 10, 8:00 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena
The musicians of the Pasadena Community Orchestra graciously donate their services for every concert. The only Los Angeles orchestra to provide fine music to the public for free, PCO is supported through generous benefactor sponsorship, board members and volunteers. Audience members may meet the Music Director and other musicians at a reception following the concert. Admission is free, and no reservations are necessary.
WHERE: In the sanctuary of First Church of the Nazarene, 3700 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena (just west of Michillinda Avenue). Ample free parking, wheelchair accessible.
WHEN: Friday, November 10, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Concerts are made possible in part by the Pasadena Arts & Culture Commission and the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division, Pasadena Rotary, LA County Arts Commission, Pasadena Community Foundation and Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts.
