October 2017
Help Save the Life of This Talented 7-Year-Old Violin Virtuoso

Crowdfunding Campaign for A Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- 'The Heaven Doors' is a CD unlike any other. It features the music of 7-year-old Caesar Sant who was born with a life threatening condition called sickle cell anemia. In 2014, at the tender age of 4, Caesar faced three lethal strokes. This was just two years after he acquired proficiency at the violin and amazed his music teacher with soulful renditions. The third stroke in 2014 left him unable to play the violin or walk. But with courage, God, and hope on his side, he was able to recover.

He currently requires a monthly blood transfusion to prevent new wcj strokes. But the cure (~95%) for this condition lies an in expensive bone marrow transplant. With the help of the CD sales which will finance the transplant, Caesar's parents hope to give him a chance to live a healthy life. Do extend a helping hand in cash or kind to help this little boy overcome a debilitating disease.

Share Caesar's story and contribute to the campaign, which seeks USD 50,000 in funds, for financing the CD. All proceeds left after the CD is made will also go towards Caesar's treatment.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-heaven-doors-cd-by...

Caesar Sant
Source:The Heaven Doors
