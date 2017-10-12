News By Tag
Help Save the Life of This Talented 7-Year-Old Violin Virtuoso
Crowdfunding Campaign for A Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant
He currently requires a monthly blood transfusion to prevent new wcj strokes. But the cure (~95%) for this condition lies an in expensive bone marrow transplant. With the help of the CD sales which will finance the transplant, Caesar's parents hope to give him a chance to live a healthy life. Do extend a helping hand in cash or kind to help this little boy overcome a debilitating disease.
Share Caesar's story and contribute to the campaign, which seeks USD 50,000 in funds, for financing the CD. All proceeds left after the CD is made will also go towards Caesar's treatment.
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Caesar Sant
***@gmail.com
