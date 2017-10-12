Help Save the Life of This Talented 7-Year-Old Violin Virtuoso

Crowdfunding Campaign for A Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant

--is a CD unlike any other. It features the music ofwho was born with a life threatening condition called sickle cell anemia.This was just two years after he acquired proficiency at the violin and amazed his music teacher with soulful renditions. The third stroke in 2014 left him unable to play the violin or walk. But with courage, God, and hope on his side, he was able to recover.He currently requires a monthly blood transfusion to prevent new wcj strokes. But the curefor this condition lies an in expensive bone marrow transplant. With the help of the CD sales which will finance the transplant, Caesar's parents hope to give him a chance to live a healthy life. Do extend a helping hand in cash or kind to help this little boy overcome a debilitating disease.Share Caesar's story and contribute to the campaign, which seeks, for financing the CD. All proceeds left after the CD is made will also go towards Caesar's treatment.