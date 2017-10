FastSpring Recognized by Pacific Coast Business Time's Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies

E-commerce and subscription management leader ranked #29 for revenue growth in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Contact

FastSpring

***@fastspring.com FastSpring

End

-- Digital commerce leader(FastSpring.com)has made the list of 50 Fastest-Growing Companies from the, which is a snapshot of the year's fast-growth superstars, featuring both public and private companies in the California central coast. To qualify for this list, companies must have at least earned $500,000 in revenue in 2014 and $5 million in revenue in 2016. FastSpring ranked number 29 on the list for 2017."We're proud to be part of the innovation scene in this vibrant community," said, CEO of FastSpring. "FastSpring's inclusion on the list highlights how quickly we are growing and we look forward to even more success to come."FastSpring is one of the fastest growing e-commerce, subscription management and billing platforms, and is uniquely designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies worldwide. Lueck credits FastSpring's growth to its platform's ease of use, back office functionalities, global reach, and support capabilities for companies of all sizes."We are delighted to include FastSpring in the 2017 edition of Fastest-Growing Companies," commented, Founder & Editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times.The Pacific Coast Business Times is the weekly business journal of record serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Now in its 15th year of publication, the Business Times has won numerous awards, including a national Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi award for breaking news, "Best in Business" awards from the Society of Business Editors and Writers, and several Los Angeles Press Club awards.An awards reception honoring companies on the 2017 list takes place on Thursday, October 19, wcj 2017 in Santa Barbara. For more information about the 2017 50 Fastest-Growing Companies special report, please visit https://www.pacbiztimes.com Headquartered in Santa Barbara, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a proven, highly acclaimed, and all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform helps to maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business – all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.FastSpring's awards and honors include winner of, multiple Stevie Awards, CODie Awards, inclusion in theandlists, and multiple appearances on thelist through 2017. To find out more, please visit http://www.fastspring.com/ ).All companies referenced in this press release, including FastSpringand more are the trademarks of their respective owners.