FastSpring Recognized by Pacific Coast Business Time's Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies
E-commerce and subscription management leader ranked #29 for revenue growth in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.
"We're proud to be part of the innovation scene in this vibrant community," said Chris Lueck, CEO of FastSpring. "FastSpring's inclusion on the list highlights how quickly we are growing and we look forward to even more success to come."
FastSpring is one of the fastest growing e-commerce, subscription management and billing platforms, and is uniquely designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies worldwide. Lueck credits FastSpring's growth to its platform's ease of use, back office functionalities, global reach, and support capabilities for companies of all sizes.
"We are delighted to include FastSpring in the 2017 edition of Fastest-Growing Companies," commented Henry Dubroff, Founder & Editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times.
The Pacific Coast Business Times is the weekly business journal of record serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Now in its 15th year of publication, the Business Times has won numerous awards, including a national Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi award for breaking news, "Best in Business" awards from the Society of Business Editors and Writers, and several Los Angeles Press Club awards.
An awards reception honoring companies on the 2017 list takes place on Thursday, October 19, wcj 2017 in Santa Barbara. For more information about the 2017 50 Fastest-Growing Companies special report, please visit https://www.pacbiztimes.com.
About FastSpring
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, FastSpring provides thousands of customers worldwide with a proven, highly acclaimed, and all-in-one e-commerce, subscription management and billing platform.
Specifically designed to meet the needs of software, SaaS, and other online service companies, the FastSpring platform helps to maximize conversions, increase sales, and grow business – all while providing an award-winning client service experience 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
FastSpring's awards and honors include winner of SaaS 2017 Award for E-Commerce, multiple Stevie Awards, CODie Awards, inclusion in the Inc. 500 and Software Magazine Top 500 lists, and multiple appearances on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list through 2017. To find out more, please visit www.FastSpring.com (http://www.fastspring.com/
All companies referenced in this press release, including FastSpring® and more are the trademarks of their respective owners.
