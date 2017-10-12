Tyler Perry Actress to Speak in Hampton Roads

Actress Angela Ray will headline Women's Conference in Chesepeake

-- Angela Ray will be the keynote speaker for the Woman 2 Woman Conference on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Gilmerton AME Church in Chesapeake at 10:00 am. Ray is best known for her roles in the movie,andon the Oprah Winfrey Network, OWN. This is the second year of the conference. The theme for this year is "An Intimate Conversation Amongst Sisters."In addition to her work with Perry, Ray has appeared on, the Emmy award winning show,, and, to name a few. Along with her work as an actress, she is also the author of the books,and. She will sign copies of both books after her keynote presentation."We are delighted to have Angela be a part of this year's conference,"stated Deirdre Sanderlin, the conference strategist. "She's a powerful speaker and we look forward to the impact of her presentation for our conference participants."Active in her community Ray serves on the board of the Banks Foundation. She is a Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, a Life Member of the General Alumni Association of the University of North Carolina and an active member of LinkedUp Church in the Atlanta area.The conference is open to the public. Registration is available on Eventbrite.com. Ray will also greet fans on Friday, October 20at the Ashley Stewart Store at Military Circle Mall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meet and greet is also open to the public and is free. For more information, visit www.angelaray.com.