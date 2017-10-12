News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tyler Perry Actress to Speak in Hampton Roads
Actress Angela Ray will headline Women's Conference in Chesepeake
In addition to her work with Perry, Ray has appeared on Queen Sugar, the Emmy award winning show, Atlanta, and Sleepy Hollow, to name a few. Along with her work as an actress, she is also the author of the books, Rays wcj of Motivation and Megastar Student Leadership. She will sign copies of both books after her keynote presentation.
"We are delighted to have Angela be a part of this year's conference,"
Active in her community Ray serves on the board of the Banks Foundation. She is a Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, a Life Member of the General Alumni Association of the University of North Carolina and an active member of LinkedUp Church in the Atlanta area.
The conference is open to the public. Registration is available on Eventbrite.com. Ray will also greet fans on Friday, October 20th at the Ashley Stewart Store at Military Circle Mall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meet and greet is also open to the public and is free. For more information, visit www.angelaray.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse