October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

New Training Source Announced for Real Estate Agents

 
 
CASS Logo
CASS Logo
 
CHICAGO - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Bull, host of America's Commercial Real Estate Show has launched a new company providing e-learning for real estate agents. Commercial Agent Success Strategies (CASS) provides streaming training videos to help agents better serve clients and close more transactions.

"These aren't your old-school hard copy DVD series with outdated information, this is high-quality, current actionable content with strategies proven to work in today's environment," said CASS Senior Instructor, Michael Bull, CCIM. "You don't have to spend thousands of dollars on a series, you can pick individual training on subjects of value to you."

The video training modules are cloud-based and available from any device anytime via the CASS website www.CommercialAgentSuccess.com. Some sample titles include:

• Creating Transactions
• Adding Value for Sellers
• Closing the Bid-Ask Gap
• Promoting Your Services & Brand

While the videos are value priced for individual agent access, there is also a Sales Meeting version available which includes downloadable Slide Deck Action Notes to increase retention.

The announcement coincides with Bull's third year speaking at the 2017 REALTORS® Conference & Expo (https://www.nar.realtor/educsess.nsf/PagesLUNew/17ConfBul...). This year the conference is in Chicago on Nov 3-5. He speaks on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

Bull is an active broker who has closed $5 billion in sales and leases over the past 30 years. He has also earned the CCIM designation, is a licensed broker in nine states, is the host and executive producer of America's Commercial Real Estate Show, and is the founder and an active broker with Bull Realty, a commercial brokerage firm headquartered in wcj Atlanta.

"I started studying best practices for commercial agent success when I was 19 and I've never stopped perfecting the strategies. I've been training agents for 20 years, so I've seen best practices and seen the mistakes to avoid as well," said Bull.

When asked why he shares the strategies he said, "When you add value to the people around you, it adds value to your life."

For more information visit www.CommercialAgentSuccess.com & contact AKB Media Partners at Info@AKBmedia.com or 678-533-7447. AKB Media Partners also produces America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com).
