New Training Source Announced for Real Estate Agents
"These aren't your old-school hard copy DVD series with outdated information, this is high-quality, current actionable content with strategies proven to work in today's environment,"
The video training modules are cloud-based and available from any device anytime via the CASS website www.CommercialAgentSuccess.com. Some sample titles include:
• Creating Transactions
• Adding Value for Sellers
• Closing the Bid-Ask Gap
• Promoting Your Services & Brand
While the videos are value priced for individual agent access, there is also a Sales Meeting version available which includes downloadable Slide Deck Action Notes to increase retention.
The announcement coincides with Bull's third year speaking at the 2017 REALTORS® Conference & Expo (https://www.nar.realtor/
Bull is an active broker who has closed $5 billion in sales and leases over the past 30 years. He has also earned the CCIM designation, is a licensed broker in nine states, is the host and executive producer of America's Commercial Real Estate Show, and is the founder and an active broker with Bull Realty, a commercial brokerage firm headquartered in wcj Atlanta.
"I started studying best practices for commercial agent success when I was 19 and I've never stopped perfecting the strategies. I've been training agents for 20 years, so I've seen best practices and seen the mistakes to avoid as well," said Bull.
When asked why he shares the strategies he said, "When you add value to the people around you, it adds value to your life."
For more information visit www.CommercialAgentSuccess.com & contact AKB Media Partners at Info@AKBmedia.com or 678-533-7447. AKB Media Partners also produces America's Commercial Real Estate Show (www.CREshow.com)
