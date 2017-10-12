A Ribbon of Pink Highway Across the Country

Motorcycle Riders Complete Cross-Country Road2Wellness Tour During Breast Cancer Awareness Month to Support Leading Research and Healthcare Organizations and Raise Awareness for Cancer Prevention, Treatment and Cure

-- What does a coast-to-coast motorcycle tour and the American Cancer Society have in common? Both are raising awareness across America about cancer prevention, treatment and finding a cure during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.Led by Frank D'Amelio, Jr., CEO of New York-based Nature's Answer, one of the nation's oldest and largest family owned manufacturers of nutritional supplements, along with a group of colleagues, the 4,000-mile Road2Wellness Tour, held in partnership with the American Cancer Society, began September 30 in San Diego and culminated October 15 at the starting line of the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walkathon in Jones Beach, NY.The 16-day cross-country tour included stops to highlight the launch of the nonprofit Nature's Answer Foundation, with a mission to support health and wellness and cancer research organizations throughout the U.S., including the following organizations.With 31 Hope Lodges across the U.S., the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge offers cancer patients and their families a free place to stay when their best hope for treatment may be in another city. The Nature's Answer Foundation is proud to support Hope Lodge, and the Road2Wellness Tour included stops at Hope Lodge in Phoenix, AZ; Nashville, TN; and Hershey, PA.Founded in 1890 in Cold Spring Harbor, NY, and home to eight Nobel Laureates, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is one of the world's preeminent institutes specializing in cancer, molecular biology and genetics research.The Road2Wellness Tour riders reached the finish line on Sunday, October 15, in Jones Beach, NY, where they joined 250 Nature's Answer employees, family and friends at the starting line of the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walkathon.Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Phoenix, AZ, is a leading university for naturopathic practitioners. SCNM is one of seven accredited naturopathic schools in North America.Families never receive a bill from St. Jude's for treatment, travel, or lodging related to life-threatening childhood illnesses. Most funding for this world-renowned children's research hospital, based in Memphis, TN, comes from donors, with only 14% coming from insurance – a vastly different model from other hospitals, and one supported by the Nature's Answer Foundation.Social media coverage of the tour using #road2wellnesstour featured regular updates and live streaming on Facebook (Nature's Answer); Twitter (@natures_answer);Instagram (naturesanswer and road2wellnesstour);and on the tour's website, www.road2wellnesstour.com."We wanted to do some good and help people share their stories," said D'Amelio, who has lost several family members to breast cancer. "The ride itself was an exhilarating experience, and I'm honored to support Hope Lodge, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and more. We've got a lot of work to do, and this first annual Road2Wellness Tour was just the beginning."sales across all channels of distribution during the entire month of October to the Nature's Answer Foundation, to be distributed to various charities to support cancer research. In addition, select Road2Wellness Tour gear is available online at www.road2wellnesstour.com, with the net proceeds from the sale of these items to be donated to qualifying charities. For more information and to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.road2wellnesstour.com.Founded in 1972 by Frank D'Amelio, Sr., along with his wife Josephine, Nature's Answer® is one of the largest family owned and operated manufacturers of nutritional supplements in North America. Today, Nature's Answer continues to combine the best of traditional herbal remedies, vitamins and minerals with innovative scientific techniques and phytopharmaceutical manufacturing to deliver supplements of the finest quality and value for the entire family. Visit www.naturesanswer.com.Established in 2017 as a tax-deductible, nonprofit 501c3 organization, the mission of the Nature's Answer Foundation is to support scientific research to help find a cure for cancer and other leading diseases, promote preventive health education, and raise funds for these important causes. Please visit our website, Nature's Answer Foundation.