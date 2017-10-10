Bitcentral Has Something New To Show At NAB NY 2017

Bitcentral at NAB NY 2017

Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of workflow solutions that maximize the value of media, will present at NAB NY this year, their new MultiPath™ digital publishing solution, designed to keep viewers engaged across all platforms.MultiPath is Bitcentral's newest addition to its integrated suite of products for newsroom production facilities, Core News™.Production teams can now control and securely distribute content from anywhere at any time with the highest efficiency and rock-solid reliability, promoting efficient workflows that maximize the value of media across multiple platforms, targeting and delivering across website, apps, social media and syndication simultaneously. Access to the NAB Show New York, AES Exhibits, Inspiration Stages, and Info Sessions. Don't miss this opportunity to discuss your digital publishing needs with our experts on-site, who can walk you through Bitcentral's Core News, integrated suite of products for newsroom production. Stop by to see MultiPath in action.