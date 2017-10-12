News By Tag
AFM Heatsheets Celebrates the 10th Anniversary for Heatsheets® Recycling
The Blankets to Boards Initiative is an innovative recycling partnership the company has with Trex Company
In 2008, Heatsheets initiated a pilot recycling program with six events of varying size to test the viability of recycling Heatsheets, which are made from a #4 LDPE (low density polyethylene)
"We are very conscious of the fact that Heatsheets are made from plastic," said Heatsheets Director, Stephanie Deigan. "In keeping with our mission, which includes creating sustainable solutions, we switched from using Mylar (metalized polyester) to a recyclable plastic (LDPE) in 2004. We tested Heatsheets to make sure that the aluminum coating would not affect recyclability and fortunately, it did not. In the years that followed, our team looked for creative ways in which to recycle our product for users who did not want to retain their Heatsheet as a souvenir or for future use post-event."
Recycling Heatsheets can also earn events points toward certification with the Council for Responsible Sport, and we continue to encourage events of all sizes to participate in our Blankets to Boards program, or recycle with their contracted recycler.
"The Council for Responsible Sport started a pilot event certification program about the same time Heatsheets started its pilot recycling program in 2008," said Council Board member Keith Peters. "In subsequent years, many events have earned the Council's credit for diverting a hard-to-manage item from the landfill by participating in Heatsheets Recycling Program, getting them one step closer to achieving our responsible event certification."
Here's what some of Heatsheets event partners are saying about their recycling efforts, and why they continue to incorporate Heatsheets into their recycling plans:
Twin Cities in Motion
"Twin Cities In Motion prides itself on being a responsible member of the Twin Cities community in all aspects," said Twin Cities In Motion Executive Director Virginia Brophy Achman. "Being good environmental stewards is another important way in which we practice good citizenship as an organization."
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
"Since 2010, we have worked closely with our runners, volunteers, spectators and partners to make the Bank of America Chicago Marathon as sustainable as possible," said Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "This is shown in the hard work that has been done and encourages us to continue these efforts in supporting the environment and communities our race runs through." – Actively recycling Heatsheets since 2011
The Flying Pig Marathon
"The Flying Pig Marathon is committed to the sustainability of our events and being a good steward of our neighborhood and environment. The Blankets-to-
Other event partners who are active in Heatsheets' recycling efforts, include: Akron Marathon, Big Sur International Marathon, Hartford Marathon, New York City Marathon, and many others.
For more information on Heatsheets, or questions regarding recycling, please contact AFM at info@heatsheets.com.
About AFM Heatsheets®
AFM Heatsheets® is the leading manufacturer of reflective insulation fabrics to keep individuals comfortable in virtually any weather – heat, wind, cold or rain. Since its 1980 New York City Marathon debut, Heatsheets has been the premier choice for branded race day blankets and capes. To this day, Heatsheets remains the preferred brand that millions rely on for comfort and protection from the elements. Heatsheets' innovative products, which utilize radiant barrier technology originally developed by NASA for the U.S. space program, are used for consumer, commercial and emergency applications, including endurance and spectator events, outdoor adventure and survival, military and first responders. Heatsheets reflect up to 90% of a person's body heat back to the wearer, or when flipped, deflect external heat sources. For more information, visit www.heatsheets.com.
