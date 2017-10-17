News By Tag
Artist Kurtis Brand Announces Sale of Paintings and Artwork
Invest in Original Art. Brand's paintings are being offered at exceptionally low prices from now until December 1st.
KURTIS BRAND'S ARTWORK
Kurtis Brand's archived work is mostly contemporary abstract 2-D paintings in a variety of sizes and subject matter, using acrylic and pencil.
AUCTION / SALE DETAILS
View the works at http://kurtisbrand.com/
Works can wcj be purchased until December 1st. All of the proceeds from this auction / sale will go to the development of Brand's new Guatemalan series launching in 2019.
BIO KURTIS BRAND
Kurtis Brand's work is often about questioning the way we see things and our perception of the world around us. To see deeper into the nature of life and expressing certain realizations. Brand's art reflects daily life. States of mind, relationships, objects surrounding him, sounds, ideas; all arising from experience. Ideas are formulated into conceptual and contemporary abstract wall pieces and sculptures.
United States, (1968 - Present) Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, based in Guatemala.
Media Contact
Andrew Ciccone
8452027087
hello@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
Page Updated Last on: Oct 17, 2017