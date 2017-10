MicMiles Nominated for Ohio Entertainment Awards Best Lyricist of 2017

Young Artist Has Been Gaining Steam With Multiple Major Award Nominations

-- The 2017 Ohio Entertainment Awards has nominated Mic Miles in the best lyricist category. The awards will be held on November 12, 2017 at the Kent Stage from 4 pm- 11 pm. Fans can vote for MicMiles and others online until the ballots close on October 31st.MicMiles has been putting in a lot of work this year and his efforts are paying off. Recently nominated for an Ohio Hip Hop Award, MicMiles is appreciative of the industry recognizing his talents. His work is putting him in the same conversation as artists like ShugaBooga and Ray Jr. "To be in the same category as some of the greats in my area is a really good feeling" says Miles.His last video for his single "We Know" is still getting clicks on Youtube. With over 50k views, MicMiles wcj is building his brand and gaining fans all over the world. MicMiles just dropped another single called "Unique" featuring Young Cap. Be on the look out for more visuals and projects from this budding start straight out of Cleveland.Follow MicMiles on Instagram @Micmiles ( https://www.instagram.com/ mmicmiles/