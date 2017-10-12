Betsy's Best Presents "The PBJ Gourmet Experience" at the 2017 FNCE Food & Nutrition Conference

Betsy Opyt will be presenting "The Gourmet PB&J Experience" and also hosting a group of Ball State University Nutrition Science students at Betsy's Best Booth 1256 at the annual FNC Food & Nutrition Conference, Oct. 21-24, Chicago.

Steven Hoffman, Compass Natural Marketing

-- More than making innovative Gourmet Nut and Seed Butters from whole food ingredients blended to sweet and salty perfection, Registered Dietitian and former Miss Indiana Betsy Opyt is committed to educating people about optimal nutrition and health – and making it fun.As founder of Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters, Betsy will be sampling a variety of unique and delicious nut and seed butter and jelly recipes, dubbed "The Gourmet PB&J Experience,"at the upcoming FNCE Food & Nutrition Conference,Oct. 21-24 at McCormick Place West in Chicago, IL. Using her award-winning Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters and featuring jellies and jams from World of Chia, gluten free, natural and organic veggie and coconut wraps from Wrawp Foods, and artisan sprouted grain Bread Crisps from Angelic Bakehouse, Betsy will present a "PB&J" experience for everyone to enjoy.Made with whole food ingredients and superfoods such as chia seeds to create products noted for their unique taste and texture that appeal to adults and kids alike, Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, and palm oil free. Products include Betsy's Best Gourmet Almond Butter, Cashew Butter,Sunflower Seed Butter and Peanut Butter.Produced by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, founded in 1917 and celebrating 100 years, FNCE is the world's largest meeting of food and nutrition experts. More than 10,000 Registered Dietitians, nutritionists, researchers, policymakers, healthcare providers and other industry leaders participate in this annual event to address key issues affecting the health of all Americans.Honoring this Centennial event by cultivating the next generation of leadership, Betsy's Best is also sponsoring a group wcj of Nutrition Science students from Ball State University – where Betsy serves as a distinguished alumnus – to participate in the 2017 FNCE conference.Working with Deanna Pucciarelli, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Nutrition and Dietetics at Ball State, Betsy's Best will host the winning group of students in Dr. Pucciarelli's Food Science and Technology class with an all-expenses paid trip to the FNCE show in Chicago. Students in the class, divided into six groups, were assigned to use Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters in developing recipes suitable for individuals suffering from the following conditions: Hypertension, Alzheimer's Disease, Celiac Disease, Type 2 Diabetes, Arthritis and Anemia. The winning group will present recipe cards at the FNCE show on behalf of all the student groups in the class."The advantage of collaborating on this project is that the students take theory and apply it in the real world," said Dr. Pucciarelli. "The learning outcome, what the students are able to absorb, is that there is a live human being on the other end of the recipe. Everything has to be tested, measured, confirmed. Partnering with Betsy, a successful Ball State alumnus and role model, helps make the class come alive and gives our students skills to use in their careers."Betsy's Best® was founded in 2012 by Betsy Opyt, former Miss Indiana and a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Based in Naples, FL, the company blends its nut and seed butters with unique ingredients, flavors and superfoods to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. Betsy's Best brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.Betsy's Best Gourmet Almond Butter with Cinnamon & Chia Seeds was recognized in 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters. Also, Betsy's Best Gourmet Cashew Butter with Cardamom & Chia Seeds was recognized as a NEXTY Award Finalist at Natural Products Expo East in September 2017. For more than 60 hand crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media.Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.com, on Amazon Prime, and in over 2,100 stores in 39 states, including Kroger, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and others; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Jake's Finer Foods, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel888.685.8292.Visit Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters, Booth 1256, at the FNCE Food & Nutrition Conference, Oct. 21-24, 2017, McCormick Place West, Chicago, IL.