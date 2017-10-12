Two Woman Visionaries intent on changing the world of Entertainment!

Two women, one Black, one White combine as "sisters" to launch the Entertainment industries first true diversified Production Company.

-- It seems that last week Harvey Weinstein was not the only producer making headlines. History was made with the formation of JINX AND EVA PRODUCTIONS LLC., bringing a groundbreaking fresh approach to entertainment production. Female owned and operated, this new media production company marries the incredible creative talents of two women, Annie Schlax and Nikki Alexander, one White, one Black.Annie Schlax is a member of the Producers Guild of America and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Her expertise is television, film, video and multimedia production. With numerous years of experience in the entertainment industry, she has worked on a variety of projects shot in the United States and internationally. Her experience includes the production of reality based, non-scripted lifestyle television programs for Discovery, HGTV, DIY, The Food Network, Travel Channel and The Weather Channel, as well as, the production of independent films, music videos, multimedia, advertisements and web-based media. Annie line produced the 10th and final Season of the Food Network's hit show, Unwrapped, and five seasons of DIY's Rescue Renovation. She also line produced Game of Pawns for the Discovery Channel and Ride-iculous and Xtreme Water Parks for Travel Channel as well as Guiding Alaska, for the Travel Channel that aired in 2016. Her most recent work, Tiny House, Big Living is currently airing on HGTV. In the last six and a half years, Schlax has produced over 170 television episodes. Schlax says, "I love producing and being on set. The whole process gives me an amazing amount of energy. After several years of producing non-scripted television, I am turning my passion for production to scripted projects that showcase the stories of women. wcj There aren't nearly enough of women's stories being told. Nikki and I plan to help change that."Nikki Alexander agrees totally. "The goal is to create meaningfully entertaining programing, driven by strong female characters. Women have so many stories to share, yet have never been able to truly express them from their perspective without having to first get the necessary "permissions"from men. Our approach is to shine a light on those stories and supply women the opportunity to tell them boldly.Like Annie, Nikki also is no novice in the entertainment industry. She began her career within the entertainment industry touring with a Jazz trio as their featured singer; she then became a studio background singer at three New York recording studios, while performing in several off Broadway shows. While still on the east coast she embarked on a thirteen year career in broadcasting and finally landed at CBS affiliate, WCAU-FM in Philadelphia before making the move west. For the next five years she became host/producer of the television program, "Serving San Diego". Nominated for a regional Emmy award, Nikki became a member of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and was profiled in the Academy's magazine, "the NATIONAL, News from the National Television Academy". Moving to Las Vegas, she began producing digital media for the web and launched one of the first web based reality/information programs, "Armory Dog". She also produced the documentary, "They Came to Fly, the Story of the Tuskegee Airmen", and became an Advisory Board member for VegasCineFest Film Festival, held in Las Vegas. Currently, she holds the unique distinction of being the only female producer on the film, "Hot Lead Hard Fury" scheduled for release 2017. "I met Annie while producing the Tuskegee Airmen project and we just seemed to click. We both agreed that true diversity was lacking in the entertainment industry and opportunities for minorities, women included, were not really being addressed, maybe a little lip service for a while but then business as usual." "We were tired of just hoping things would be different, only to have our hopes dashed by the sameness of Hollywood." So, these two fearless females decided to take matters into their own hands and look to be the solution.According to Nikki both ladies invite interested parties to join them in celebrating the launch of the female owned and operated production company, JINX AND EVA PRODUCTIONS!Contact Nikki or Annie at ALEXENTGROUP@aol.com or ANNIESCHLAX@gmail.com