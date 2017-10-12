 
Six Attorneys from Icard Merrill Listed in The Best Lawyers in America® 2018

Three Icard Merrill Attorneys Also Earn "Lawyer of the Year" Awards
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, Furen & Ginsburg, P.A. (Icard Merrill) – a Sarasota-based, full-service law firm – announces that six of its attorneys have been recognized by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2018 in 13 categories. In addition, Charles J. Bartlett, Thomas F. Icard Jr., and William W. Merrill III have received Best Lawyers 2018 "Lawyer of the Year" awards. Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed publication in the legal profession.

The Icard Merrill attorneys chosen for Best Lawyers in America 2018 are:

- Charles J. Bartlett – Commercial Litigation; Litigation – Banking and Finance; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Real Estate

- Michael J. Furen – Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law

- Thomas F. Icard Jr. – Construction Law, Mediation

- Robert G. Lyons – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

- William W. Merrill III – Administrative/Regulatory Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Litigation – Land Use and Zoning

- Jaime L. Wallace – Family Law

The Icard Merrill attorneys chosen for 2018 Sarasota-area "Lawyer of the Year" are:

- Charles J. Bartlett – Litigation – Construction

- Thomas F. Icard Jr. – Construction Law

- William W. Merrill III – Land Use and Zoning Law

Best Lawyers compiles lists of attorneys by conducting peer-review surveys in which thousands of lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. More than 17 million readers see Best Lawyers' lists in dozens of city and regional publications in the U.S., including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Chicago Tribune, as well as in major business and general publications around the world. The 24th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2018) includes 58,000+ attorneys in 140 practice areas, covering wcj all 50 states. Inclusion in this year's publication is based on more than 7.4 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by their peers.

Additional recognitions are also awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one attorney is recognized as the "Lawyer of the Year" for each specialty and location.

For more about the criteria for Best Lawyers in America, please see BestLawyers.com.

About Icard Merrill

With offices in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties, Icard Merrill offers clients more than a half-century of legal experience in real estate, land use, personal Injury, employment law, corporate and tax law, family law, probate, tax, and estate planning as well as business, commercial and construction litigation. The firm's practice groups work both independently and cooperatively, and strive to provide the most thorough representation possible. For more information, visit icardmerrill.com or call 941-366-8100.

Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com.

Britney Guertin, Grapevine Communications
***@grapeinc.com
