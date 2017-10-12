 
Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Vistaar's Dushyant Zutshi to Share Data-driven Pricing Strategies at the PPS Fall Conference

Breakout session will provide attendees insight on how to use available data to develop successful pricing strategies, capture value and achieve results
 
 
PARSIPPANY, N.J. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Vistaar Technologies, Inc. (Vistaar), a leading provider of price management solutions, today announced that Dushyant Zutshi, director, product management, will lead a breakout session on how to develop practical data-driven pricing strategies during the Professional Pricing Society's (PPS) 28th Annual Fall Pricing Workshops & Conference (https://pricingsociety.com/conferences/fall-pricing-conference/). Vistaar will also be demonstrating the latest release of its highly successful pricing solution at booth #10 during the conference, which will be held Oct. 24-27 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel.

Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, Zutshi's session, titled "Is Your Data Driving Your Strategy, or is it the Other Way Around?" will focus on how organizations can use existing data to capture value and inform pricing decisions. The presentation is designed to provide insight on how to use available data to develop a pricing strategy and successfully roll it out within an organization, including the operational framework to achieve results. The interactive session will include two real-world case studies, as well as content tailored to attendees.

"Using data to constantly evolve pricing strategy can greatly impact corporate value," said Dushyant Zutshi, director, product management, Vistaar. "During the PPS Fall Conference, we look forward to sharing our experience and expertise to help companies improve their financial performance using better pricing practices. Vistaar is pleased to support the PPS and work collaboratively with our customers and contemporaries to help the pricing industry continue to evolve."

Vistaar is a recognized pioneer in pricing technology, with some of the largest scaled pricing model deployments in the world, managing several billions in revenue for companies across a wide variety of industries. Vistaar's technology has delivered significant and documented value for these market-leading companies, resulting wcj in significant returns on investment. Notably, Vistaar has developed a turn-key approach to manage and optimize all pricing in a single SaaS solution that is easy to use, deploy and adapt for all users.

For more information on the Professional Pricing Society's 28th Annual Fall Pricing Workshops and Conference, visit the conference website (https://pricingsociety.com/conferences/fall-pricing-confe...).

About Vistaar Technologies, Inc.

Vistaar is a leading provider of price management solutions that enable companies to achieve pricing best practices through price analytics, price optimization, price list management and deal management. Our technology transforms pricing and related operations into a strategic advantage for some of the world's largest manufacturers, distributors and service providers. For these companies, Vistaar pricing solutions drive measurable price and margin improvements to deliver profitable growth and maximum shareholder value. Vistaar's operations include offices across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.vistaar.com.

Contact
Edward Lin
DPR Group, Inc.
***@dprgroup.com
Vistaar Technologies
