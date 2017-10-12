HF PLANNERS, LLC: Commercial Facilities Design Firm Rebrands and Unveils a newly Redesigned Website

Improved access to professional services for facility planning, design, and management.

-- HF Planners, LLC, a certified women-owned business delivering facility planning, design, and management services announces the launch of its newly redesigned and re-branded website www.hfplanners.com. This new online space is for Facility Management Executives and Business Owners who are looking for a proactive and collaborative partner to help them design and manage office spaces that work.With a crisp design that is easy to navigate on any device, the new site welcomes visitors to: Meet the award-winning team of experienced facility planners, accomplished designers, skilled project and account managers who play key roles in all project aspects – from planning and design to workplace strategy and move coordination. Become familiar with the full size and scope of projects in which HF Planners specializes and how our "whole team" approach can help maximize the investment in facilities in industries that include electronics, energy, pharmaceuticals, real estate, telecommunications, and health care. Assess timely resources to address the most pressing facility management headaches that professionals face today as well as forward-thinking, practical insights for meeting tomorrow's opportunities.Caroline Shelly, Principal and founder at HF Planners shared, "We are thrilled to launch this new site and unveil the new look for our brand. As we continue to grow within the facilities market, they are visible signs of our on-going commitment to – and enthusiasm for – helping clients meet the evolving business priorities for their facilities.""Working with HF Planners was vital to meeting our recent growth needs. When we learned we couldn't expand our building as planned, Caroline and her team developed a creative wcj approach to space planning that really saved the day for us. They provided a complete solution that meant we could stay focused on running the business, knowing that HF Planners was successfully handling every detail," said Karen Martinez, President and CEO of BRAVO! Group Services, LLC.About HF Planners, LLC: For over 18 years, HF Planners has served leading organizations as a trusted expert in optimizing their facilities. Recent projects included designing 30,000 sq. ft. of office space, coordinating moves and changes for a 400-person relocation, incorporating new branding within a space, and creating collaboration areas. Utilizing our expertly-honed and proven processes for planning and managing workspaces, we are able to save our clients time and money, alleviate risk, maximize their return on investment, and make a positive impact on their corporate culture.For more information, visit: www.hfplanners.com