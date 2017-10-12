 
News By Tag
* Scientific Seminar
* Laboratory Products
* Laboratory Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Birmingham
  Birmingham
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


What's new at Lab Innovations 2017

 
 
534-17
534-17
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Scientific Seminar
* Laboratory Products
* Laboratory Equipment

Industry:
* Science

Location:
* Birmingham - Birmingham - England

Subject:
* Events

BIRMINGHAM, England - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lab Innovations kicks off in only a few weeks on the 1st and 2nd of November at the NEC, Birmingham. Now in its sixth consecutive year, the showcase promises an array of new and exciting attractions for 2017, developed to cater to the broad needs of visitors to the UK's only dedicated event for laboratory, analytical and biotech equipment.

Lab Innovations is pleased to welcome first-time exhibitors Microlit, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR International, Alphatech, LabVantage Solutions and GS Biotech. Over a third of the show's 130 exhibitors will be launching new products, and 10 companies – including SUEZ Water Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cole-Parmer and ESSLAB –  will be demonstrating their equipment up‑close and in person as part of the Live Lab schedule. Eppendorf will also be on hand, offering an insight into its new device management software VisioNize® – a smart network in your lab to monitor and manage your equipment efficiently. In addition, 15 selected applicants have the chance to display their latest research as part of a poster showcase, delivered in partnership with PraxisAuril and Eppendorf.

The Insight and Innovations theatre returns with a brand new array of CPD accredited seminars and presentations. The packed schedule promises to explore the wcj latest challenges and possibilities industry faces, including laboratory sustainability, funding strategies in the face of Brexit, advances in LIMS, and laboratories of the future. On Thursday afternoon, Gerald Law – CEO of Innovation DB – will be speaking on the Valorisation of Waste, exploring how we can derive value from our waste as part of a circular economy, accompanied by the release of a whitepaper on the subject.

But it's not all work and no play; the VIP lounge offers a chance to kick back and relax amid the hustle and bustle of the show, and will, no doubt, be a welcome opportunity to make new connections and catch up with familiar faces.

For more information, visit www.easyfairs.com/lab-innovations-2017 or follow @LABINNOVATIONS (https://twitter.com/LABINNOVATIONS).

Contact
kdm communications
***@kdm-communications.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kdm-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:Scientific Seminar, Laboratory Products, Laboratory Equipment
Industry:Science
Location:Birmingham - Birmingham - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
kdm Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share