Mattamy Homes Announces Opening of Sales in Riverside
"We are proud that Mattamy has experienced tremendous success in RiverTown and grateful that our community has been so well received," said Jason Sessions, VP, Land Acquisition and Development, Mattamy Homes, the developer of Riverside. "With the early response to Riverside as a clear sign of strong customer interest, we look forward to working with custom home buyers in this special luxury neighborhood."
The St. Johns River is the perfect backdrop for Riverside, which elegantly presents 78 expansive homesites with stunning river or preserve views. Riverside also offers riverfront sites with dock permits and lush homesites framed by mature oak canopies. Riverfront homesites start from $440,000.
Mattamy has partnered with Northeast Florida's finest custom home builders to build in Riverside. The Riverside builder team includes Andy Reynolds Homes, Arthur Rutenberg Homes and Tidewater Homes. Buyers may also contract with their own builder to bring their dream home vision to reality.
Riverside wcj residents will enjoy the charm of RiverTown and living the good life along the St. Johns River. The nearby scenic Riverfront Park has walking and cycling trails that wind along the riverfront. There are piers and lookouts for fishing or relaxing by the water and a kayak launch, making it easy to get out on the river.
RiverTown is an impeccably designed, active community focused on healthy living. While Riverside residents are not part of the RiverTown community development district, the unique opportunity to purchase into the RiverTown CDD and gain access to the community's world-class amenities including the RiverHouse Amenity Center and RiverClub is available.
The RiverHouse Amenity Center includes a kid-friendly zero-entry recreational pool with a corkscrew slide, a junior-sized Olympic lap pool, lighted tennis courts, a state-of-the-
The RiverClub, the community's new riverfront amenity center, will open in early 2018. Located directly on the St. Johns River, The RiverClub will feature an expansive clubhouse, zero-entry resort-style pool, playground, boardwalk with breathtaking river views, additional kayak launch, amphitheater and more. RiverTown is located within the highly-regarded St. Johns County School District and near A-rated schools.
To visit RiverTown, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to Greenbriar Road and turn left at Long Leaf Pine Parkway. The Welcome Center is located off of Long Leaf Pine Parkway just past Bartram Trail High School. Visitors may also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South, turn left onto Greenbriar Road and then right on Long Leaf Pine Parkway. For more information, visit, www.RiverTownFlorida.com.
