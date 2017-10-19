News By Tag
Now Your Smartphone Can Make your Life Easier!
You can know who is calling you without looking at your phone! Find out how you can do the same!
There are apps designed to boost productivity. Others promise to entertain you where no others can. Some even give you the idea that your smartphone can have super powers. But really, the Google Play store is flooded with apps that attempt to solve all the problems that users may have.
However, it is not easy to tend to the needs of everyone, especially when everyone is looking for something different. In today's modern world, busy people are always looking to optimize the way they communicate. After finding this out, DJ Peter Antal set out to offer people a solution to one simple problem: how to know who is calling without having to waste time looking for your phone.
When you are busy and do not have your phone on you, it is a drag to have to stop everything you are doing only to find your phone. Unless you have your phone in your hands and are able to look at the screen, you will not be able to know whether the person who is calling is important for you or not. That is where the High-Tech Speaking Ringtone, created by DJ Peter Antal, comes in.
This new android app, the High-Tech Speaking Ringtone, comes at a time when the market is craving for it. It is a fully functional app that, in only a couple of steps, gets you on your way to optimizing your time and making your life easier. And plus, this app is completely free and you will not be bothered by annoying commercial messages, because it is completely ad-free.
Just install it on your smartphone and you will see the amazing difference that having it will make in your life. You can find it now in the Google Play Store or by clicking on the following link: http://bit.ly/
DJ Peter Antal is an activist for may causes and wants the world to be a better place for everyone. He believes that applying wcj small changes in everything we do, we can make it happen. We can all be a part of this reality and make the world a better place to live in. Try the High-Tech Speaking Ringtone today and you will see how this small change can help you in your everyday life.
DJ Peter Antal is doing his part to positively affect life in his world. What are you doing in your own life to reach those around you and beyond?
DJ Peter Antal is a young and creative DJ, musician, producer and activist. He has worked with companies in the music industry, such as Sony and Columbia Records, as a producer, composer and A&R. He has also collaborated with many artists and produces his own music. You can find out more about him and his work through YouTube, Google+, on Twitter and Instagram as @DJPeterAntal, or at his Facebook page.
Contact
Andy Mata
***@occultumedia.com
End
