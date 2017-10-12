News By Tag
Truco Enterprises Showcases Full Line Of Products For Convenience Channel At 2018 NACS Show
Following Growth, Truco Enterprises Showcases Full Line Of Products For Convenience Channel At 2018 NACS Show, Including Products In Partnership With Tajín
According to IRI data for multi-outlet retail for the 52 weeks through September 3, 2017, On The Border is now the fastest growing national brand in each of the unflavored tortilla chip, salsa, and salsa con queso categories, and it is also the highest velocity unflavored tortilla chip brand. "Our success in the grocery, mass and club channels, which has been driven by innovation, along with the recent launch of our NEW On The Border Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch flavored tortilla chips have positioned our brand to be a strong player in the convenience channel. We are thrilled to be at NACS this year with products available to both sample and order, and we are also excited about our innovation for 2018," said Mel Deane, CEO of Truco.
That innovation includes a new strategic partnership with TAJÍN, best known for their unique seasoning blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt, and lime. "We are excited to partner with TAJÍN to create a new and unique flavored tortilla chip product that offers a twist to the established flavor segments available today," said Deane.
The NACS Show will take place October 17-20, 2017 at McCormick Place located at 2301 South King Drive, Chicago, Illinois. Truco Enterprises' On The Border will be exhibiting at booth #1227.
For more information on the show, please visit www.nacsonline.com.
About Truco Enterprises
Founded in Dallas, TX in 1991, Truco is a leading developer and marketer of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the wcj On The Border® brand. The Company's products are sold nationally through grocery retailers, club stores and mass merchandisers and also launched in the convenience channel in 2017. Truco Enterprises is the exclusive licensee of the On The Border brand for food products sold through retail. For more information, please visit www.ontheborderproducts.com. Truco Enterprises is a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group.
About Insignia Capital Group
Insignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building businesses across a range of industries including consumer, business services, and healthcare. In addition to Truco Enterprises, Insignia's portfolio companies also include Century Snacks, a provider of branded and private label snack nuts, trail mixes and similar snacks, and Tillamook Country Smoker, a provider of jerky, meat sticks and other meat snack products. For more information, please visit www.insigniacap.com.
