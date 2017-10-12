News By Tag
AmIOTa the most flexible an lean OTA platform available
Supports both SIM and Device management according to the Global Platform standard and OMA DM standard
Arnar Gestsson the CTO of Amivox said: "Over the years we as a team have tackled many challenges in the field of SIM card and Device management. We came to realized that many MNOs and MVNOs simply don't have the purchase power to invest in an expensive platform like SIM/DM OTA. Not having access to SIM OTA is like not buying an insurance. While nothing happens is great but if something happens things can go really bad!
Realizing this we decided to develop a new version of OTA which would use some of the cloud computing advantages and mix it with GSM core network elements. With this unique combination we have been able to build a very flexible platform which is very cost effective and secure at the same time.
This means MNOs and MVNOs now have an alternative to the traditional SIM OTA heavy investment path and the alternative wcj is more flexible, easier to scale, easier to implement and last but not least much cheaper that the traditional approach.
I urge all operators to look at our webpage http://www.gsmota.com and ask for an offer for their network."
Amivox was founded in 2006 and has since then offered world wide telephony solution in addition to delivery cost effective telecom grade platforms to mobile operators.
