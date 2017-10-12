 
News By Tag
* Texas
* Insurance
* Austin
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status

Watkins Insurance Group Recognized For Operational Excellence
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Texas
* Insurance
* Austin

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

AUSTIN, Texas - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Watkins Insurance Group, one of the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, retains its Best Practices status, once again becoming a part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States. This status comes by participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big "I") Best Practices Study group. The annual survey and Study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the "best" agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.

Since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country's leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.

The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 1500 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2016, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.

"We are honored to have been a member of the Best Practices Study and having been grouped with such a respected collection of agency leaders," said Patrick Watkins, Watkins Insurance Group President. "By being a Best Practices agency, we are able to share in the learning process for the benefit of all agencies. I believe we should never stop trying to improve. Even the 'best' agency can always be better."

About Watkins Insurance Group

Founded in Austin in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is one of the largest full service, locally-owned independent insurance agencies in Central Texas. wcj Headquartered in Austin, Watkins Insurance Group has six locations throughout Texas, including offices in Longview, Marble Falls, Mineola, Tyler, and Waco. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, and bond solutions for business and personal risks of all sizes. http://www.WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com

About IIABA

Founded in 1896, IIABA is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing a network of more than 300,000 agents, brokers and their employees nationally. Its members are businesses that offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. Independent agents and brokers offer all lines of insurance – property, casualty, life and health – as well as employee benefit plans and retirement products.

Media Contact
Dshanya Reese | Brand Marketing Administrator
Watkins Insurance Group
512-452-8877
***@watkinsinsurancegroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@watkinsinsurancegroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Texas, Insurance, Austin
Industry:Insurance
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Watkins Insurance Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share