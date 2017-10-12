News By Tag
Watkins Insurance Group Retains Its IIABA Best Practices Agency Status
Watkins Insurance Group Recognized For Operational Excellence
Since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country's leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation. The agency was nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle, where over 1500 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study in 2016, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
"We are honored to have been a member of the Best Practices Study and having been grouped with such a respected collection of agency leaders," said Patrick Watkins, Watkins Insurance Group President. "By being a Best Practices agency, we are able to share in the learning process for the benefit of all agencies. I believe we should never stop trying to improve. Even the 'best' agency can always be better."
About Watkins Insurance Group
Founded in Austin in 1949, Watkins Insurance Group is one of the largest full service, locally-owned independent insurance agencies in Central Texas. wcj Headquartered in Austin, Watkins Insurance Group has six locations throughout Texas, including offices in Longview, Marble Falls, Mineola, Tyler, and Waco. The agency provides tailored insurance, employee benefit, and bond solutions for business and personal risks of all sizes. http://www.WatkinsInsuranceGroup.com
About IIABA
Founded in 1896, IIABA is the nation's oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing a network of more than 300,000 agents, brokers and their employees nationally. Its members are businesses that offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. Independent agents and brokers offer all lines of insurance – property, casualty, life and health – as well as employee benefit plans and retirement products.
