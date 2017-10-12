Durham Sustain Ability Local Food Fundraiser connects Durham community with locally grown produce

Spread the Word

-- Durham Sustain Ability (DSA) is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the 4annual Local Food Fundraiser. The Local Food Fundraiser is an innovative twist on traditional magazine or chocolate bar fundraising programs. This program is educational in nature, raising awareness of the importance of healthy eating, while also connecting youth and community groups with food and local farms.Durham Sustain Ability has partnered Durham Region schools and organizations with local farms, who provide the produce that is sold by participants. The fundraising occurs throughout September, with produce delivery dates typically leading up to Thanksgiving. Not only is the timing a great sales incentive, it helps to ensure that more families in Durham are preparing locally grown dishes for their Thanksgiving celebration.DSA's program lead, Lauren Fowler remarks "This program is valuable on several fronts, not only does it help to drive home the importance of local food, it also ensures that all profits stay within Durham Region. All proceeds from the bags sold are split between the participating school or organization and the farmer. We have seen great success with this program as it has grown over the years, we look forward to seeing it expand further."As this program has gained traction, DSA has received support from local business' and members of their Durham Partners in Project Green program, GM Canada and Covanta. Their financial donations have helped to offset the costs of the reusable bags in which the produce is packed in, allowing for a greater profit margin to both the participating school or organization and the farm.Both Quaker Village Public School located in Uxbridge and wcj Fallingbrook Public School located in Whitby have included an option for friends and family to purchase and have a bag donated to a local food bank on their behalf. Jill Foster, Principal at Quaker Village Public School remarks "Our [program] messages explain that this is a super way to support our school, a local farm business and our food bank – the complete community project!"The 2017 Local Food Fundraiser helped to raise $10 824 for Durham schools, organizations and farms.If you are interested in participating as a school, a community group or a farm for the 2018 Local Food Fundraiser, please visit www.sustain-ability.ca/local-food-fundraiser or contact Lauren Fowler at Lauren@sustain-ability.ca