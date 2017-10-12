News By Tag
Champion Brands Names Director of Sales for Red Bull
Mike Nearbin will oversee sales for two Champion Brands facilities
Nearbin has worked with Champion Brands for more than 23 years. He started with the company as a delivery driver and worked his way up to numerous leadership roles within the company. He has served as a chain sales manager, C-store sales manager, off-premise sales manager, service director and the general manager for the Red Bull Florida division.
Nearbin lives in St. Johns County with his wife of 19 years and his three children. Nearbin is also proud to be a living organ donor.
Champion Brands began selling Red wcj Bull in 2001. They expanded and opened the Savannah branch in 2006. Nearbin will lead the Red Bull sales development for both facilities.
About Champion Brands
Champion Brands is a Jacksonville-
