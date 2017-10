Mike Nearbin will oversee sales for two Champion Brands facilities

-- Champion Brands, a premier beverage sales company, is pleased to announce they have promoted Mike Nearbin to Director of Sales for Red Bull. Nearbin is responsible for creating the development plan for Red Bull to ensure it aligns with the company and supplier's initiatives. He sets the goals for Red Bull sales for facilities in both Jacksonville and Savannah and is responsible for supplier relations.Nearbin has worked with Champion Brands for more than 23 years. He started with the company as a delivery driver and worked his way up to numerous leadership roles within the company. He has served as a chain sales manager, C-store sales manager, off-premise sales manager, service director and the general manager for the Red Bull Florida division.Nearbin lives in St. Johns County with his wife of 19 years and his three children. Nearbin is also proud to be a living organ donor.Champion Brands began selling Red wcj Bull in 2001. They expanded and opened the Savannah branch in 2006. Nearbin will lead the Red Bull sales development for both facilities.Champion Brands is a Jacksonville-based premier beverage sales company, which serves customers and suppliers in Florida and Georgia. The company was established in 1985 and has a superior brand portfolio of domestic and imported beverages, including local and regional craft beer, specialty imports, Red Bull energy drinks, ciders and gluten-free beverages. Champion Brands utilizes the most innovative techniques for selling and delivering goods to the market and has created a positive work environment for employees who consistently exceed customers' needs. For more information, visit www.championbrands.net