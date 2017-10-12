News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chartway Federal Credit Union Welcomes Portsmouth Virginia City Employees (PCE) Federal Credit Union
"Chartway is dedicated to serving our communities and making life more affordable for our members. We are eager to welcome PCE's 753 members into our credit union family, and we look forward to an expanded Portsmouth, Virginia base." says Brian Schools, Chartway's President and CEO.
At Chartway, members will have access to competitive rates, a broad consumer product set, an expansive branch and ATM network, and online, phone and mobile servicing options. With a core deposit base of more than $2 billion and high ratings for safety and soundness, Chartway is proud to merge with PCE.
Members of PCE are encouraged to stop by a Chartway branch or call (877) 319-4838 with any questions. To locate a nearby branch, visit www.chartway.com/
ABOUT CHARTWAY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Chartway Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution, has been proudly serving members for more than half a century. Guided by its vision, mission, and values, the $2.1 billion credit union is dedicated to making life more affordable for its 180,000 members through nearly 50 branches and wcj a full slate of online, mobile, and telephone banking services, including mobile deposit, mobile bill pay, and digital wallets. Chartway is one of the largest credit unions in the country and serves members in every state and several countries. With major membership concentrations in Virginia, Utah, and Texas, the credit union is consistently recognized for its financial strength, its high ratings in member satisfaction, its contributions to its communities, and for being an award-winning leader in charitable giving through its We Promise Foundation. For more information, visit www.chartway.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse