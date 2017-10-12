 
HBCU Tech Summit Inspires African-American Millennials to Pursue Entrepreneurship

Students from over 70 HBCUs to Attend Tech Summit at Morehouse alongside Innovators, Start-Ups, and Silicon Valley's finest with Innovation, Entrepreneurship and High-Tech Careers on their mind.
 
 
2015- WhitehouseHBCU-All-Stars_HBCU Tech Summit.
ATLANTA - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In just two weeks, innovators, silicon valley start-ups, technology thought-leaders, STEM practitioners, and higher education administrators along with HBCU Presidents, administrators, faculty, and alumni, will meet in Atlanta with the ambitious goal of equipping HBCU Graduates to become Start-Up founders, Innovators, and ultimately build sustainable enterprises. This event is led by NBITLO – The National Black Information Technology Leadership Organization. The HBCU Technology Summit, (#HBCUTECHSUMMIT) will be held on October 27th and 28th, 2017 on the campus of Morehouse College in Atlanta - Georgia's Atlanta University Center. The event theme is "Inspiring Innovation, Encouraging Collaboration, and Igniting Entrepreneurship…"

Hundreds of Tech Entrepreneurs, Thought-Leaders and HBCU leaders from around the country are gathering at Morehouse College's Walter E. Massey Leadership center for the HBCU Tech Summit. The summit will feature uniquely designed panel discussions such as, "The Innovation & Entrepreneurship Focused Campus, HBCU Sustainability modeling, and the signature High Tech Expo and Innovation Showcase. This two-day event is geared towards the success of all college students. Registration for college students is free of charge (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hbcu-technology-summit-power...).

"There is so much being said about our nations HBCU's and the students they produce. HBCU's are tasked with educating, and equipping a new generation known as the African-American millennial. Research is being conducted, and experts have marked this generation as entitled, lazy, the texting and selfie generation, and possessing a sense that the world should be handed to them. Rather than focus on the negative stereotypes, our goal is to highlight the positives of this generation and help steer them into Tech Careers, Startup-Ups, inspire them to innovate and to become America's top STEM leaders. I believe that our millennial generation can be uniquely positioned to create new economies, and stimulate growth in Americas Black Tech ecosystem. They are passionate, they seek true meaning and purpose, and are bursting with ideas – let's come together and enable them, rather than compact them into a box.  Accordingly, through the #HBCUTechSummit we will equip students with resources and strategies while also working with HBCU's to empower Presidents and transform curriculum and inspire global competitiveness…" said NBITLO Founder and HBCU Tech Summit Visionary Andrew West.

West further believes that, while wcj the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities does their part, there is much work to be done. The HBCU Tech Summit is assembling a workgroup, committed to a year-round approach to supporting empowering and enabling HBCU students. In the words of former president Barack Obama "HBCUs continue a proud tradition as vibrant centers of intellectual inquiry and engines of scientific discovery and innovation. New waves of students, faculty, and alumni are building on their rich legacies and helping America achieve our goal of once again leading the world in having the highest proportion of college graduates by 2020."

Companies attending the HBCU Tech Summit at Morehouse include representatives from Microsoft, Handshake, Uber, Amazon, Google, Yelp, Cox Communications, AT&T, Cisco, NASA, and more! Morehouse College, Spelman and Clark Atlanta Universities are proud hosts of this inaugural Tech-Focused sustainability summit.

Corporations interested in exhibiting, are invited to share information related to entrepreneurship, careers, innovations or products and services at the Tech Expo and Innovation Showcase may register here:

Attendees will experience two days of dynamic programming, which include:

• High Tech Expo and Innovation Showcase
• Welcoming Reception on Friday Evening
• Dynamic Keynotes and Roundtable discussions
• Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions
• Countless Networking Events & Mentorship Opportunities
• An Opportunity to participate in our National Think Tank and annual report on HBCU sustainability.

HBCU Technology Summit 2017 (#HBCUTechSummit)

The NBITLO HBCU Technology Summit is a collaborative event focused on the intersection of HBCU Excellence through Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Register here:HBCUTEchSummit

Media Contact
Media Contact:
***@nbitlo.org
713-443-0416
***@nbitlo.org
