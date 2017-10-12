 
Fame's "Genius at Heart" First Debut in Music Gaining Huge Response

Rising star Fame has come up with his new hip hop and rap music "Genius at Heart". This hip hop singer is gathering good response from the worldwide fans as well.
 
 
MANALAPAN, N.J. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Fame – the new name in the world of music has released his first debuted song. "Genius at Heart" is his masterpiece that has received good response from the worldwide audiences. This song is based on hip hop and rap genre. While composing this single, the artist has teamed up with another famous name and he is Jackie Smith. "Genius at Heart" is an incredible music of this rising star. You can found an intensity of beats coupled with synth keys and guitar riffs as well. Fame is not only a singer, but also, he is a songwriter and an entrepreneur by profession.

His thrilling voice keeps you stay tuned for hours. This musician has unwavering passion for singing. Fame's ability in crafting music has made good impact on his listeners. Only a few days before Fame has appeared in soundcloud, and today, he has developed good fan base. His idea and throwing of words has made him a famous name as well. This singer thinks of his audiences and release songs according to their preferences. The thickness of beat and surrounding sounds will overwhelm your mind. No wonder, Fame will soon win over more than thousand hearts in the world of music.

The song "Genius at Heart" brings in energy to you. Vocal performance, powerful moments of melody and rhythm-verse combination reflect his passion for singing. Music is the only thing that soothes you mood no matter how you are feeling. wcj Also, it is the only way to express your thought, dreams and passion. Therefore, everyone tries to pick up the guitar and tune into their own words. But, only few get success in this industry. Fame is expected to catch his dream very soon. His music is masterfully crafted lined over with all sorts of perfection. Fans and followers are waiting for his next releases.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/fametherap/genius-at-heart

