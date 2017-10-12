News By Tag
Updates on Antibiotic Drug Resistance the Medical Industry Needs to Hear About
SMI REPORTS: Enabling new drug discovery at Superbugs and Superdrugs USA
With an aim at enabling new drug discovery and research, event highlights will include:
1. New pathways to facilitate research from bench to bedside with a detailed spotlight on the latest government incentives and funding opportunities. Will include a keynote address from John Rex (AstraZeneca)
2. Strategies to address the problem of MDR Gram-negative pathogens through key updates on three new discovery projects.
3. An agenda tailored towards strengthening the antibiotic pipeline with 15+ hours of content on innovations and clinical breakthroughs.
4. International case studies on medical devices and hospital acquired infections, minimising the microbiome's disruption, immunotherapeutics and innate defense regulators.
5. A look into the link between animal models and humans to improve clinical outcomes.
Further details are available online at https://www.smi-
Superbugs wcj & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.
