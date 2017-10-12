 
Updates on Antibiotic Drug Resistance the Medical Industry Needs to Hear About

SMI REPORTS: Enabling new drug discovery at Superbugs and Superdrugs USA
 
 
Superbugs and Superdrugs USA 2017
Superbugs and Superdrugs USA 2017
 
LONDON, England - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Experts who are paving the way on tackling antibiotic resistance (AMR) will gather when SMi's next annual Superbugs & Superdrugs USA conference arrives to Iselin, New Jersey in just 4 weeks' time. Building on over 20 years of success in Europe, the USA event has attracted a truly global audience from Canada, Denmark, France, USA and UK.

With an aim at enabling new drug discovery and research, event highlights will include:

1. New pathways to facilitate research from bench to bedside with a detailed spotlight on the latest government incentives and funding opportunities. Will include a keynote address from John Rex (AstraZeneca).

2. Strategies to address the problem of MDR Gram-negative pathogens through key updates on three new discovery projects.

3. An agenda tailored towards strengthening the antibiotic pipeline with 15+ hours of content on innovations and clinical breakthroughs.

4. International case studies on medical devices and hospital acquired infections, minimising the microbiome's disruption, immunotherapeutics and innate defense regulators.

5. A look into the link between animal models and humans to improve clinical outcomes.

Further details are available online at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/northamerica...

Superbugs wcj & Superdrugs USA will take place on 13th & 14th November at the Renaissance Woodbrigde Hotel in Iselin, New Jersey. Sponsored by Merck and Soligenix.

--- END ---

Contact Information:

For all media inquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
