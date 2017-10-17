ICO Authority David Drake Keynotes at this Blockchain summit in London and Monaco

Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake speaks at the Monaco Growth Forums (MGF) Blockchain Summit in London and Monaco organized by Andreea Porcelli and in partnership with The Soho Loft Media Group and LDJ Capital

Monaco Bay. Photo credit: thesoholoft.com

-- International institutional investors, emerging growth companies, and industry professionals will be converging on October 17, 2017 in The Stafford Hotel in London, Wine Palace Monte- Carlo, and on October 19th at the Riviera Marriott La Porte de Monaco for this exclusive, invitation-only summit.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake is one of the keynote speakers. He says, "Blockchain has been making noise and disrupting several industries including the finance, energy, and real estate sectors. The traditional banking system is also being threatened and if they don't embrace it they will be replaced because the efficiencies in these platforms are circumventing the high fees that the banks are charging."The three-day summit will take place in different locations in London and Monaco and is the 9th-edition of MGF's Fall Conference. This dynamic event will feature company presentations, keynote presentations, one-to-one sessions, wine tastings, sumptuous luncheons, cocktail receptions, and gala dinners. The delegates will not only get firsthand information from the experts but will also be able to network with international investors and top-notch companies. Major televised media and online outlets will cover this international event. Two of the topics for discussion are the makings of a successful ICO launch, Cryptopolis – the advantages to being in Switzerland.With David Drake, the other speakers include:Andrey Yudin, Co-Founder, CryptoBazarDavid Stadnyk, Founder & Senior Partner, Stadnyk & PartnersJeanGerard Dimitri, Co-Founder, Business Developer, & Community Manager, MonacocoinOleg Ivanov, Co-Founder & CEO, CryptoBazarSebastien Icard, Co-Founder & Lead Developer, MonacocoinAmong the presenting companies are: Shopin, Robomed, Dovu, Freevi, Swarm, 1WorldOnline, CGBlockchain, Micromoney, and Ambrosus.The sponsors for this summit include Monaco Coin, Crypto Bazar, and 360 Blockchain. LDJ Capital and The Soho Loft Media Group are some of the media partners.For more details, visit:We wcj invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652