 
News By Tag
* Social Media
* Military Communications
* Defence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Defense
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Defence experts discuss commercial importance of social media at #MilSocialMedia 2017

 
 
Visit www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog
Visit www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Social Media
* Military Communications
* Defence

Industry:
* Defense

Location:
* London - England - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON, England - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- As we move into a digitalised world, the defence industry has embraced social media's growing significance and relevance as a tool to develop commercial collaborations, to increase brand awareness, and to help business growth as a whole.

Thus, SMi Group's 7th annual Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector conference returns to London this December featuring presentations from leading commercial experts who have utilised digital and social platforms to benefit their businesses and brands.

Highlights include:

·        Fujitsu will be discussing Global Connectivity, a state-of-the-art IP-based network that has transformed the way the UK MoD communicates and exhanges information as they collaborate with industry partners.

·        Saab, who broke the internet last year with their Gripen E social media campaign, will present effective content strategy, focusing on what works to get audience engaged.

·        Combat veteran and SHRM Director of Social Engagement Andrew Morton will provide updates on this year's social media developments relevant to the defence industry including technology that will shape the next year and beyond.

·        Bircham Dyson Bell will highlight the role that social media plays in brand reputation and outline the case for reputation management.

The full list of speakers and presentations can be viewed on www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog.

Social Media within the Defence & Military 2017 will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations.

Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations wcj led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation.

The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and more.

The full conference agenda and registration details are available on www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog.

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100.

Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

--ENDS—

For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.

For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate registration queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Social Media, Military Communications, Defence
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share