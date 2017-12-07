News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Defence experts discuss commercial importance of social media at #MilSocialMedia 2017
Thus, SMi Group's 7th annual Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector conference returns to London this December featuring presentations from leading commercial experts who have utilised digital and social platforms to benefit their businesses and brands.
Highlights include:
· Fujitsu will be discussing Global Connectivity, a state-of-the-
· Saab, who broke the internet last year with their Gripen E social media campaign, will present effective content strategy, focusing on what works to get audience engaged.
· Combat veteran and SHRM Director of Social Engagement Andrew Morton will provide updates on this year's social media developments relevant to the defence industry including technology that will shape the next year and beyond.
· Bircham Dyson Bell will highlight the role that social media plays in brand reputation and outline the case for reputation management.
The full list of speakers and presentations can be viewed on www.militarysocialmedia.com/
Social Media within the Defence & Military 2017 will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations.
Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations wcj led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation.
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and more.
The full conference agenda and registration details are available on www.militarysocialmedia.com/
For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100.
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
--ENDS—
For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.
For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse