Esanosys Plans Strategic Hiring to Support its Robust Growth in 2017-18
Marketing automation company, Esanosys is looking to expand its technology, sales, marketing and support teams.
Esanosys is a niche marketing automation company and has already made its presence known with a marquee of clients from the USA, Europe, Asia and Australia. This year, the company plans to strengthen its presence by launching a new state-of-the-
Marketing technology is evolving and now with the advent of behavioral analytics, features like artificial intelligence and machine learning are slowly becoming mainstream. According to BCC Research, the growth in machine learning will reach $15.3 billion by 2019 with an average annual growth rate of 19.7% and according to Markets and Markets artificial intelligence is expected to be worth $16.06 billion by 2022.
Esanosys plans to empower as many companies wcj as possible with next-gen MarTech software. To keep up with their growth plans, Esanosys is now inviting prospective job-seekers to join their organization. Headquartered in the startup capital of India, Bengaluru, Esanosys has a fun-loving, dedicated team of workers devoid of any hierarchy. Here, creativity and ideation reign supreme, as you will be challenged to think outside the box every single second. Apart from that, the company places an extremely strong emphasis on collaborating with other team members in order to move forward faster and grow together.
Sourabh Mathur, Founder of Esanosys says, "We are a growing family here at Esanosys and we have just started. We want smart and talented people to join us as we embark on an exciting journey to revolutionize MarTech. For many people, this will be a great opportunity to work in an enjoyable start-up atmosphere and grow with the company."
To apply for full-time jobs and internships, visit: http://esanosys.com/
Tathagata Mukherjee
tathagata@esanosys.com
