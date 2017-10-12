 
Industry News





Apple raised to $180 target at Anton Falk Captain Partners

Buy rating retained. Apple: $159.88, +2.89%. Daniel Hendricks, analyst and manager of research at Anton Falk.
 
ZURICH, Switzerland - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Apple raised to $180 target at Anton Falk Captain Partners

From $160, Daniel Hendricks, analyst and manager of research at Anton Falk, set a base-case price target of $187, which is 19% above Friday's closing price of $156.99. He notes recent Apple strength despite already robust year-to-date performance given a returned rotation into technology and a bottoming of sentiment and estimates over near past.

Relays positive supply chain indicators by firm's US analysts, leading to group's wcj raise of 2017 iPhone production estimates from 213M units to 225M (+11% Y/Y).

Daniel Hendricks said that "Apple's introduction of iPhone X at a $999 starting price, its increase to iPhone 8/8+ prices, and the lately App Store evolution, affects the gross profit from its users more than we anticipated"

Mr Hendricks began his career as a value analyst, working his way up to manage the institutional wealth for the ultra high net worth clients of USB Wealth Management. He became known for his strategies in emerging markets and value investing, maintaining earnings throughout all market conditions. With Anton Falk, Mr Hendricksgoes beyond asset management for his clients and has been working alongside the Managing Partners since inception of the firm.

Buy rating retained. Apple (AAPL) $159.88, +2.89%.

For further information visit: https://www.antonfalk.com

