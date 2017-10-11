 
Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Stan Wiest DJ Music Smithtown Landing Bridal Showcase Thurs Oct 26, 2017 at 6 PM

Smithtown Landing Bridal Showcase featuring STAN WIEST DJ Music and Entertainment
 
 
STAN WIEST MUSIC DJ AND PERCUSSIONIST -SAXOPHONEHES WIDE
STAN WIEST MUSIC DJ AND PERCUSSIONIST -SAXOPHONEHES WIDE
 
NORTHPORT, N.Y. - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- SMITHTOWN LANDING COUNTRY CLUB WEDDING BRIDAL SHOWCASE Featuring STAN WIEST DJ MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

STAN WIEST DJ MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT (631) 754-0594

Open 11 AM to 10 PM Daily by appointment- Open Weekends

Thursday October 26 from 6 PM to 9 PM Free Admission

Smithtown Landing Country Club 495 Landing Avenue Smithtown NY 11787

Let Stan Wiest and Diane Lea explain all the options available for your wedidng. Video presentation of DJ MC, Video DJ, Open Air Boothless Green Screen Photo Booth, Lighted Columns with Moving Heads, Uplighting

PERFORMED FOR

BARBARA WALTERS, SALLY JESSY RAPHAEL, TONY RANDALL, THE DU PONT WEDDING,

FRANK SINATRA, THE RAINBOW ROOM,WEDDINGS FOR EDITORS OF RED BOOK, COSMOPOLITAN AND BRIDAL GUIDE MAGAZINES

ALSO AVAILABLE

DJ/MC          DJ PLUS          VIDEO DJ MC

PERCUSSIONIST          SAXOPHONE

KARAOKE          PHOTO BOOTH   LED SCREENS

Sinatra Singer          Projection-Plasma Screens –Up Lighting - Laser Lighting

Strolling Violins          Strolling Accordion –Italian –French Music

String Quartet          Strolling Mariachi Musicians in Mariachi Attire

String Trio – String Duo          Steel Drums  - Reggae  Trinidad Jamaica Caribbean

Violin – Cello          Persian  -  Arabic -  Israeli Music

Violin – Flute- Cello          Belly Dancers – Flash Dancers

Solo Violin          Salsa – Merengue – Cumbia – Bachata Latin Band

Classical Music          Octoberfest / Oktoberfest  German Band / Dancers

Harp (Concert Grand Size)          Brazilian Band

Harp-Violin         wcj  Bagpipes in Full Costume- Irish- Scottish

Harp-Flute          Greek Bouzouki Band  -  Dancers

Harp-Flute-Cello          Portuguese Band

Harp-Cello          Spanish Flamenco Dancers      - Spanish Music

         Piano – Cocktail Hour  -Dinner Music

Guitar and Flute          Jazz Duo –Jazz Trio – Jazz Quartet

Classical Guitar          Russian   - Romanian  - Gypsy  Music

Flamenco - Spanish Guitar          Jewish Music – Italian Music – Irish Music

Jazz Guitar          String Orchestra

Solo Pianist / Vocalist          Singers for Wedding Ceremony

Opera Singers          Christmas Carolers in Dickens Attire
Caricaturist          Sitar and  Tabla

Renaissance Music          Swing Band –Swing Dancers

Ballroom Dance Band – Ballroom Dancers – Demonstrations Salsa Dancers – Tango Dancers  Swing Dancers - Trumpeters in Medieval Outfits - One Man Band – Piano Vocals Keyboard -- Synthesizer -- Walk Around Magicians – Ventriloquist – Puppet Shows

Dance Floors

STAN WIEST ON PIANO  "MUSIC TO DRIVE BY"   CD

http://www.music-you-will-love.com/

STAN WIEST ON KEYBOARD - PERFECT FOR YOUR PIANO COCKTAIL HOUR

LISTEN TO STAN WIEST ON KEYBOARD

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfGzm4G1OmE



