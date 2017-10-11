News By Tag
14-year-old Singer/songwriter/guitarist Kenny Kakaty Unveils Debut Ep, Selfless
Project Highlights What's Right with America, Honors Modern American Heroes
Selfless. The project, which released
on September 1, 2017, is available now from major online stores including Amazon.com and iTunes.
Kenny, known to his growing legion of fans as "Kenny the Patriot," is no stranger to the stage. He has performed his blazing electric guitar rendition of our national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," featured on the new EP, for patriotic gatherings across the nation, drawing applause, cheers and comparisons to another formidable guitar player from the past, Jimi Hendrix.
Last year, Kenny joined with his two younger siblings, Bella and Joey, under the name KAKT3 to raise funds and awareness for the fight against cancer, a cause close to the heart of Kenny's family due to the illness of a family member. The video of KAKT3's original song, "Someday is Today," written by Kenny, went viral, generating millions of social media views. The proceeds from the sale of the song raised over $60,000, resulting in the band, along with their father, Joe Kakaty, being named the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2017 Man/Woman of the Year for Upstate New York and Vermont.
On Selfless, a refreshing amalgam of New Country, Classic Rock and Blues, Kenny focuses on everything that is right about wcj America, rather than throwing stones at the nation's problems. His original song, "American," shines a beacon of light on his patriotic love of our country and the things that unite us as a nation, while the title track seeks to honor those who look to the good of others before considering their own well-being.
"I am deeply grateful to all those who act selflessly for the benefit of our world, our country and our communities,"
Kenny continues that theme on "Best Part of Me," a tune that highlights the importance of family. Of course, no album from a red-blooded, 14-year-old American male would be complete without a love song, and Selfless is no exception. In his original song, "Lisa," Kakaty shows his more playful side as he pours out his heart and extols his love ... for his guitar.
Ironically, the one song on the EP that Kenny didn't write, "The Star-Spangled Banner," is the one he has been most associated with so far. But Kenny can't wait to share his new songs with his fans.
Fans can experience music video treatments of songs from the project on Kenny's website, KennyKakaty.com
"Love for America is our common ground," says Kenny. "If we can all be a little more patriotic, and a little less political, we as a nation can move forward. Music can unify our divided country."
Proceeds from Selﬂess will be donated to a cause close to Kenny's heart--The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.
To learn more about Kenny and Selfless, visit KennyKakaty.com or like him on Facebook
