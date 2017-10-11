News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HealthForce NJ LLC is now the parent company of United HealthForce
Effective within the next 30 Days, HealthForce NJ LLC will be the parent company of United HealthForce which will be located in Minnesota. HealthForce NJ LLC is a American Safety and Health Institute Authorized and Approved Training Center and a Training Partner through the American Heart Association BLS Multi-Region Community Training Center Team Life Inc. HealthForce NJ LLC provides CPR, First Aid, and Instructor Certification Classes to the punlocks, Healthcare Professionals, and to businesses. HealthForce NJ LLC is located in Howell, New Jersey and will be the parent company of United HealthForce which will be located in Shakopee and Minneapolis, MN.
HealthForce NJ LLC and United HealthForce is committed to providing high quality CPR, First Aid, and Instructor Certification Courses. We are committed to providing the best courses around. Our instructors are knowledgeable and have been working in the medical field for several years. We want everyone to become certified in these valuable life saving skills, many of our instructors have either done CPR in real life and / or have a CPR Save here they were able to save someone else's life. We feel that everyone should comfortable learning these skills and performing these skills. We feel that everyone should be prepared in case of an Emergency. These skills are life saving skills that are valuable to your home, and work lifes.
Our Founder, Blake K will serve as the CEO, Owner, Training Center Director of United HealthForce. Blake K is a New Jersey EMT, AHA BLS Instructor, ASHI Instructor, and ASHI Instructor Trainer. Blake also serves as the CEO of HealthForce NJ LLC and serves as the Training wcj Center Director.
If you you have any questions, comments or concerns or would like to learn about classes we offer or learn more about this press release then please do not hesitate to contact us at 732-908-2949 or email us at administration@
Please visit our website at http://healthforcenjllc.x10host.com/
Media Contact
HealthForce NJ LLC | United HealthForce
Contact: Blake K
7329082949
blakek@healthforcenjllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse