Trucker Huss Proud to Support Edgewood Center
Trucker Huss Director Mary Powell will introduce the event and currently serves on the Edgewood Center Board as Chair of the Development Committee. The 2017 speakers will include Jack Dorsey, Co-founder and Chief Executive Office of Twitter and Square, and Adam Messinger, former wcj Chief Technology Officer at Twitter.
The Edgewood Center for Children and Families helps children, youth, and their families who are struggling with mental illness, and debilitating behavioral issues. The organization provides treatment and prevention programs and has transformed the lives of 9,000 children and families in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties.
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
