Local Peas going to Washington DC!

Representing the great state of Florida, doctors and sisters Jamelah Tucker and Dorielle Price (affectionately known as "The Peas"), are going to Washington DC this month as finalists in the Small Business Association's InnovateHER contest.

EasyPeasie has been selected as one of ten national finalists in the SBA InnovateHER contest. The contest called for products or services designed to improve the lives of women and families. EasyPeasie Veggie Blends – mild-flavored palate-primers to help kids warm up to the taste of vegetables – are just that!

EasyPeasie Veggie Blends are simply dried and ground vegetables, specially blended to give families an easy way to instantly make any meal "veggier!" The blends have a mild-flavor and can be added to any food or drink kids enjoy (applesauce, milk, oatmeal, pancakes, pastas, ketchup)! Parents and pediatricians know that kids need repeated exposures to new flavors (especially vegetable flavors) before accepting them. With EasyPeasie Veggie Blends, families have another tool in their toolbelts to get those repeated exposures in. Learn more on easypeasie.com!

You can also find EasyPeasie Veggie Blends on Amazon Prime, in central FL gourmet grocery, The Farmacy, and in concierge pediatric practice Boca VIPediatrics.

SBA Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet said of InnovateHER applicants, "We continue to recognize and support these visionaries who dare to innovate, take wcj risks, create and transform the marketplace for the better." The InnovateHER final competition will take place on Thursday, October 26th in Washington, DC.

Drs. Jamelah Tucker and Dorielle Price, sisters, owners, and founders of EasyPeasie LLC, are honored to have been selected as National Finalists in the 2017 InnovateHER competition. The team is going to Washington, DC next month to present their great new business idea – EasyPeasie Veggie Blends – to a team of SBA judges.