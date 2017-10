TEDxMidAtlantic Announces Their 9th Annual Conference "Superpowers"

Speakers throughout the two-day event include Senator Tim Kaine, Historian & Urban Planner Mindy Fullilove and Oceana's Senior Vice President, Jackie Savitz

TEDxMidAtlantic, an independently organized TED event, is pleased to announce the return of their annual, two day conference, which will be hosted on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Sidney Harman Hall in Downtown Washington, D.C. The conference, titled Superpowers, will bring together over a dozen of the most brilliant minds in the Mid-Atlantic region for enlightening sessions on combating opioid addiction, fake news, environmental activism and more. Speakers include:• United States Senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine• Mindy Fullilove, Author, Historian and Urban Planner• Randi Gloss, Founder of GLOSSRAGS, social entrepreneur, activist and writer• Adam Foss, Assistant District Attorney in the Juvenile Division of Suffolk County• Susan Shaw, Internationally recognized marine toxicologist, author and explorer.• Jackie Savitz, Oceana's Senior Vice President for U.S. Oceans"In this time of accelerated history and unprecedented change, I believe that all of us together can overcome today's challenges to forge a surprising future," says Lead Curator David Troy, "For this iteration of TEDxMidAtlantic, our speakers and presenters will focus on how we can work towards a better future by tapping into the super-human inside of us all." Attendees will receive access to both days of the conference, along with free meals and drinks and access to the receptions that will follow. For a complete list of speakers and to register, please visit http://tedxmidatlantic.com/