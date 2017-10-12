News By Tag
TEDxMidAtlantic Announces Their 9th Annual Conference "Superpowers"
Speakers throughout the two-day event include Senator Tim Kaine, Historian & Urban Planner Mindy Fullilove and Oceana's Senior Vice President, Jackie Savitz
• United States Senator and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine
• Mindy Fullilove, Author, Historian and Urban Planner
• Randi Gloss, Founder of GLOSSRAGS, social entrepreneur, activist and writer
• Adam Foss, Assistant District Attorney in the Juvenile Division of Suffolk County
• Susan Shaw, Internationally recognized marine toxicologist, author and explorer.
• Jackie Savitz, Oceana's Senior Vice President for U.S. Oceans
"In this time of accelerated history and unprecedented change, I believe that all of us together can overcome today's challenges to forge a surprising future," says Lead Curator David Troy, "For this iteration of TEDxMidAtlantic, our speakers and presenters will focus on how we can work towards a better future by tapping into the super-human inside of us all." Attendees will receive access to both days of the conference, along with free meals and drinks and access to the receptions that will follow. For a complete list of speakers and to register, please visit http://tedxmidatlantic.com/
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. wcj These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman. TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project (http://www.ted.com/
